Editor:
Coastal Gardeners is a group of local plant enthusiasts who relish sharing their love of nature with others. For several years, they have created seasonal container gardens in front of Beebe South Coastal Emergency & Cancer Center, along with historic Dagsboro Town Hall. Garden club members maintain these container gardens, which bring smiles to the faces of many in need of a little sunshine in their lives.
Coastal Gardeners reached out to the Ocean View Brewing Company for assistance in raising funds for these projects. Not only did they say “Yes” but agreed to host a dine-and-donate on the weekend of Fire & Ice, when they knew many folks would be in town. They promoted the event and even gave us space to set up a table for raffle items.
A thousand thanks to Ocean View Brewing Company for their generosity, which brings to light how fortunate we are to live in a community that supports one another. Now our container gardens will be bursting with color all year long!
Sandra Daniels, Co-President
Coastal Gardeners