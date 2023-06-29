In response to comments and criticism of the decision by the Town of Bethany Beach to reschedule the July 4th fireworks, as well as for those who are not aware of the reasons for the decision, here are a few thoughts and some information regarding the safety, legal and contractual restrictions that might be helpful in understanding the decision.
• Safety — Those who have been trained to handle explosive ordnance in military and civilian service emphasize that the first rule to always keep in mind is safety. Safe conditions and handling are essential. And anyone, especially emergency and medical personnel, who has seen and dealt with the results of carelessness, incompetence, impatience and stupidity, including loss of life, injuries and property damage, will tell you the reason why. So when, as in this case, there’s a question about safe conditions for launching fireworks, the question must be resolved to ensure safety. Safety first — that’s the rule.
• Law and regulations — Delaware law (16 Del. Code Chapter 69) and implementing regulations of the State Fire Marshal, which govern the conduct of public fireworks displays, provide, in part, that: fireworks may not be discharged closer than 200 feet from the nearest building or public roadway, or 50 feet from any overhead telephone line or other obstruction (Note: 200 feet is the minimum; larger displays require additional distance.); spectators must be kept behind lines or barriers at least 200 feet from the discharge of fireworks and kept out of the area during unloading and preparation of the ordnance; and no fireworks display shall be held in any windstorm when the wind reaches a velocity of more than 20 mph.
• Contract provisions — The contract with Skyshooter Displays requires, among other things, that an area at least 300 feet in all directions from the discharge of firework must be roped off and secured to protect spectators and vehicles.
Even when the entire beach has been replenished in the past, the area required for the safe storage, assembly and discharge of fireworks would be larger than available in our beach areas, except for the Wellington Parkway beach area and possibly at Ocean View Parkway. The Wellington Parkway area is the largest and safest area. However, this year the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has informed the Town that Wellington Parkway will not be replenished until mid-July. Current conditions at Wellington Parkway do not provide the required safe area. In addition, the timing for a display on July 4 will coincide with high tide, leaving even less beach.
And replenishment of the beach at the north end of town will stop at 3rd Street. The beach will be “tapered” with some additional sand placed at Ocean View, which also will not provide a wide enough area from which to safely launch fireworks.
It is important to note here that the Town has no control over either the design of the beach and dunes or the timing and sequencing of beach replenishment. These are solely the decisions of the US Army Corps of Engineers and its contractor, respectively. The Town, together with business owners, and our State and federal representatives, tried unsuccessfully to change the sequencing of the project.
The use of barges in the ocean off the beach to launch fireworks in the past proved that they were unstable and unsafe platforms. In one instance, the Coast Guard had to rescue the barge crew and the fireworks washed into the ocean. The ocean is not a safe option.
In these circumstances, based on the safety, legal and contractual requirements described, we concluded that the fireworks had to be canceled or rescheduled in the interest of public safety, disappointing as we knew that would be to some. However, ensuring public safety is our most important responsibility. In further consideration, we decided to reschedule the display to an end of summer event, weather permitting.
On a related issue, for those who might think about buying fireworks for backyard or neighborhood displays, on June 16, 2023, the Office of the State Fire Marshall issued the following reminder:
“The use of consumer fireworks such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, aerial mortars, and anything that leaves the ground is and always has been prohibited to possess or use in the State of Delaware. … Novelty items such as sparklers and ground-based fountains are only permitted on July 4th.”
Whatever the restrictions on July 4th, let’s remember the reason for our celebration. This will be the 247th birthday of the United States, the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. That’s the reason we celebrate, with gratitude to the 56 representatives of the new United States who declared our independence and all those who fought for and eventually won it.
Visit the Town website for the schedule of the parade and other activities on July 4, including the evening performance at the bandstand, as well as performances scheduled for other days that week. And for additional information regarding the progress on the replenishment project, as well as a daily list of closed crossovers, please visit the Town’s website at www.townofbethanybeach.com.
A safe and happy Independence Day to all.