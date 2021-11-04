Joseph Reagan is the director of military and veterans outreach for national nonprofit Wreaths Across America. He has more than 10 years’ experience working with leaders within government, non-profit and Fortune 500 companies to develop sustainable strategies supporting national security and veterans health. He served eight years on active duty as an officer in the U.S. Army, including two tours to Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division. He is a graduate of Norwich University, the oldest private military college in the country.