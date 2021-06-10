Millville Volunteer Fire Company and the Ocean View Police Department are operating in unison to caution our residents and beach visitors of the escalated danger this coming summer, of vehicular and bicycle collisions.
In the past months, we have witnessed a dramatic upsurge in both motor vehicles and those riding bicycles on our roads. It is evident that last year’s COVID restrictions drastically decreased our summertime populace. This year already has presented a proliferation of bicycles on the roadways. In simple terms, the floodgates have opened after being cooped up at home last year.
Everyone seems anxious to reach the beach. Operators of all types of conveyances that have tires must watch out for each other. Both EMS and police officers do not want your business this summer.
Millville VFC is now responding to nearly 3000 EMS calls yearly. This summer, three EMT ambulances will be in service most of the day.
The Ocean View Police Department has increased their staff this year and will once again be focusing on traffic safety.
Please be mindful of your surroundings, since we want to see you all coming back for many years to come.