When I first started in the newspaper business in 1982, the paper that I worked for did not cover any girls’ high school sports. In fact, they only covered the big three in boys’ sports — football, basketball and baseball. Later came wrestling coverage, but only if the team was having a winning season. Forget about tennis, soccer, track and golf, and the only downstate school to have lacrosse was Cape Henlopen. None of the schools in Sussex County had volleyball at that time.
Once I got into management, I started questioning that reasoning.
“We don’t have enough staff, no one is going to read about the other sports, and they don’t even have any spectators,” I was told.
I kept pushing the issue as I moved to another paper in the company.
Over the years, the other sports started getting more popular and more girls were going out for the teams, and Indian River was starting to become a bit of a powerhouse in women’s sports.
I started in the business 40 years ago. Title IX had already been in effect for 10 years at that point. But most around here were still unconvinced that it was a good idea. In fact, many were upset that equal money was being spent on women’s sports — mostly because there was only so much money to go around and parents thought that their sons were getting shortchanged. After all, what was a girl going to do later in life with sports? It was not like there was any where to go professionally in sports for women at that time, with the exception of maybe tennis, golf or track, and these were not big sports in the area.
As a kid and throughout my life, I have watched great women in sports in the Olympics, collegiate and professional arenas. My favorites were Nancy Lopez in golf, Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Flo-Jo in track and, of course, most of us watched the crazy rivalry of Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Over the years, greater women athletes would come into the limelight.
Who could forget the tiny powerhouse Mary Lou Retton and how she was a role model for little girls everywhere in gymnastics? Later were Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes to lead the start of the WNBA. And then came Delaware’s own Elena Delle Donne. Our family has gone to see her play many times.
The very first year that softball was in the Olympics was in Atlanta in 1996. My husband and two of the kids went to the games to see our favorite, Lisa Fernandez, along with Dot Richardson, Mechele Smith and another Delaware girl, Dionna Harris.
I could go on and on listing great female athletes and how Title IX changed the playing field for women. Just take a look at our national women’s soccer team, which is now one of the best teams in the world.
Women’s soccer was one of the easiest games to bring to colleges throughout the nation. All that was needed in equipment was two goals, a field and some soccer balls. It was inexpensive to do. The NCAA went from 80 women’s teams with 1,855 players in 1982 to 1,026 teams and 28,000 players in the 2020-2021 season. And that is just in one sport.
At the Coastal Point, we have always covered all of the sports at Indian River to the best of our ability, and when you look through our pages you will see almost as many girls’ college signings as boys’ signings. It has made a huge difference in our area, giving many college opportunities to our young ladies. My own daughters went to college on athletic scholarships and enjoyed the experience of playing at the college level.