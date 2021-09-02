The upcoming celebration of the 75th anniversary of VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, now scheduled for Oct. 16, is a timely opportunity to focus on the vital historical and continuing role of the Post assisting veterans and their families in need since 1946. With the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan, thoughts are turning to the definition of “celebration” — how to “celebrate” when the Taliban is once again overrunning that country.
We’ve all seen the images coming out of Kabul, read and listened to the news reports about the catastrophe. Many of the assessments of President Biden’s decision to withdraw our limited but highly effective in-country forces, including advisory, intelligence and counterterrorism teams and close air support assets, use terms like delusional; dishonorable and betrayal. The tragic consequences are described as a debacle; Saigon 1975 on steroids; humiliating; and heartbreaking.
We’ve heard words of judgment like this before. There are similarities with the aftermath of the Vietnam War: the political decision to abandon South Vietnam and end crucial assistance including air support for an ally. Then there are the searing images of rescue helicopters on the roof of another U. S. embassy and panicked civilians rushing to escape.
Now, the same kinds of questions that were asked then are being asked by Afghan War veterans and families: Was it worth it? Were all the sacrifices, over 2,400 dead and 20,000 wounded American military casualties, wasted? (It should be noted here, as Coastal Point Executive Editor Darin McCann reported in his column in the Coastal Point on Aug. 20, 2021, that more than 60,000 Afghan police and military service members have died fighting for their country with Americans and our NATO allies since 2001.) This is a situation many veterans of other wars relate to and have some understanding of the support Afghan War veterans may need. That support is a mission that the Post has fulfilled since 1946.
The 92 World War II veterans in Sussex County who established VFW Post 7234 in Selbyville in 1946 shared a common bond of patriotism and military service. They wanted to have a place of their own where they could get together and feel comfortable while readjusting back into civilian life. The formal purpose was to help veterans and then families in need. Members of the Post have done that ever since.
With all that in mind, the 75th anniversary of the Post is an opportunity to honor and support this younger generation of veterans who have served honorably and courageously in Afghanistan. Older veterans can help them with advice and assistance they and their families might need. Perhaps equally important, just like it has been since 1946, the Post is a place where they can gather and know they will be welcome.
This focus includes all the veterans of operations in Iraq, Kuwait and other areas of the Persian Gulf, and the “global war on terrorism.” In the words of the Marine Corps Gen. Jim Mattis, they have “held the line” for us, and kept America safe and given millions around the world a chance at freedom and a better life. It is right and just to recognize and honor them all. Politics does not enter into it. It’s a military family matter.
This is something being considered: How to define “celebration” this year with a special tribute to this generation of veterans. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the VFW Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View. More details on the anniversary ceremony will be announced at a later date.