This week, it is on Friday the 13th that Coastal Point hits the streets — as we like to say in the news business as we chew on cigars, even if they are the bubble gum variety.
We hadn’t had a proverbial Day of Rotten Luck since Nov. 13, 2020. Fortunately, there is only one on the 2021 calendar, in terms of this day traditionally to be looked at sidelong, fearing it will bestow bad fortune.
This month, the Farmers’ Almanac published an article brimming with suggestions for attracting luck, such as putting your clothes on inside out, keeping with an old belief that it brings prosperity; looking at a new moon over one’s right shoulder because that’s a good time to begin something new; sleeping facing south to stir spiritual energy; breaking clear glass so the fragments take on the misfortune instead of passing it to you; and carrying an acorn in your pocket, since acorns are from oak trees, symbolic of fertility and long life.
And don’t forget taking a walk in the rain and sleeping on sheets that haven’t been ironed.
Who the heck irons sheets anyway?
While researching Friday the 13th, we at Coastal Point stumbled upon an online article stating that 17 to 21 million Americans feel afraid on Friday the 13th, making it the most feared date in history. According to the Stress Management Center & Phobia Institute in Asheville, N.C., some people even avoid their normal routines, refuse to fly or conduct business. That can be rather disruptive, since a Friday the 13th can occur up to three times in a single year, as it did in 2015 — on Feb. 13, March 13 and Nov. 13.
Friday the 13th occurs in any month that begins on a Sunday.
Believing it’s an unlucky day is said to have an origin in Jesus’ last supper, when 13 people were present. The last supper was on the 13th of Nisan, a springtime month in the Hebrew and Babylonian calendars.
Interestingly, in Italian popular culture, Friday the 17th is considered bad luck, possibly due to writing the number 17 in Roman numerals, XVII. If those numbers are arranged out of order, they could spell the Latin word “vixi,” which means “I lived,” or “I am dead.”
But don’t worry. The witty have coined phrases to bring a smile about this day that makes so many uncomfortable.
“Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the Whatever.”
“Good morning. It’s Friday the 13. Just warning you before you make any weekend plans at wood cabins by a lake.”
And, “If you think Friday the 13th is scary, try going a day without coffee.” What? No Maxwell House at 6 a.m.? Forget Jason. That is real misfortune. To the last drop.