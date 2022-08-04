To mask or not to mask? That is my question.
In the summer of 2020, the guidance was clear. We masked. I had a wardrobe of masks for all occasions, in basic black and colors and prints to coordinate with every outfit. I discovered that a mask freed me to make up only half of my face. (There were rumors that, in the Washington, D.C., area, demands for cosmetic eye surgeries skyrocketed during this period.)
We found ways to adapt. I remember a lovely happy-hour with His Honor, the mayor of Ocean View, John Reddington, and his amazing wife, Mary. We each brought our own glass, beverage and snacks. We sat outside and shouted at each other from a distance of 6 feet. Somehow, it worked.
Not all of my adaptions were so successful. Because wearing a mask fogged up my glasses, I purchased a 3D plastic face bracket to wear underneath it. This is the facial equivalent of an athletic cup. I have no experience with the latter, but I can report that wearing the 3D plastic face bracket was not a pleasant experience.
In the summer of 2021, we felt liberated. We were vaccinated. We were still wearing masks indoors in public places. But we could actually enjoy the company of our nearest and dearest indoors.
This summer of 2022, I don’t know what to do. My COVID anxiety has returned.
On the one hand, all travel restrictions have been lifted. My cautious son Jeremy came from California to visit me in Delaware. He brought my culturally-deprived grandchildren so that they could experience Grotto pizza, Fractured Prune doughnuts, a real boardwalk and a sunrise over the beach. They wore masks everywhere.
On the other hand, the most powerful man in the free world, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, had COVID. The president had it. Presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci has had it twice. Because they were double-vaccinated and boosted, none of the three became seriously ill. But this umpteenth variant is reported to be more contagious than its predecessors.
Do I need to go back to wearing a mask every time I leave the house?
I have come up with my personal COVID compromise:
• I will be mask-free with close friends and family.
• I will be mask-free with any friends of friends or friends of family who can produce affidavits that they have not been bar hopping in Dewey Beach in the last 10 days.
• In all situations where people are likely to laugh, sing, yell, argue or speak above hushed tones, I will be cautious.
So, don’t ask, “Who is that strange woman in the supermarket wearing the ‘Beach Hair Don’t Care’ hat and the color-coordinated mask.”
It’s me.