During 1939 and 1940, American military planners watched with alarm as the tanks of Nazi Germany rolled across Europe. A new weapon was needed to take on these heavily armed and armored vehicles. The U.S. Army wanted anti-tank weapons small enough for a single soldier to carry, and developed the M10 anti-tank grenade. The M10 was designed to be thrown onto an enemy vehicle, but the shaped charge needed to penetrate armor made it too heavy to be thrown from a safe distance.
Lt. Edward Uhl was tasked with increasing the range of the M10. He redesigned the grenade into a rocket-launched weapon that could be fired from the shoulder. Officially known as the “M1 Rocket Launcher,” it quickly gained a new name. The famous radio comedian Bob Burns had invented a brass musical instrument he called the “bazooka” in the 1910s, which bore a close resemblance to the M1. American soldiers soon adopted the name for their new weapon.
The bazooka first saw combat in 1942 and was used until the end of the war. By 1944, though, better Nazi armor had reduced the bazooka’s power. The U.S. Army began designing an improved “Super Bazooka” in October of 1944. However, World War II ended before the weapon was complete, and production was suspended.
By 1948, new war clouds had gathered over the Korean peninsula. The U.S. Army, worried about advanced Soviet-made tanks, restarted the Super Bazooka program and began limited production by the end of the year. The program gained urgency in June of 1950, when North Korean forces invaded South Korea. The super bazooka entered combat one month later at the Battle of Taejon, and was designated the “M20” that October.
Anecdotal evidence suggests that Fort Miles began serving as a super bazooka training area in 1949. During the 1950s, many National Guard units, including from Pennsylvania and New Jersey, came to Fort Miles to train on a variety of weapons. Infantry from the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Guards fought in Korea, and it is possible they received their super bazooka training there.
We know for certain that two M20 ranges, located near the south end of Battery 519, appear on maps of Fort Miles from 1953 to 1956. Training rounds have also been found in what is now the Fort Miles Historic Area. Fort Miles staff actively work with the United States Army Corps of Engineers to locate and remove these relics. Those who spot an unusual item during a visit are asked to leave it where it is and report the location to a staff member.
The M20 super bazooka was an important piece of the American arsenal early in the Cold War. Many soldiers, possibly including those who fought in the Korean War, learned how to use the M20 in Delaware at Fort Miles.