This time of year, my Facebook feed is full of posts about how women should quit worrying about what their bodies look like, and just get out there on the beaches and in the swimming pools with their families.
Because it’s all about the memories, the posts tell me. Not about those insecurities regarding the myriad ways in which your — OK, my — body doesn’t match up with Vogue model standards.
Yeah, sure.
I was sitting on the beach recently, which still had that early-ish not-quite-real-summer-yet feel, just doing my people-watching thing.
Having just been through the agonizing process of searching for a new swimsuit, I found myself checking out what the other women on the beach were wearing. I admired one woman’s gauzy, flowy printed slacks over her stylish wrap-style swimsuit, and overheard her taking a compliment on the pants.
“They were really expensive,” she said, “but they’re great beach pants.” (Who knew “beach pants” were an actual thing?)
I noted a little girl happily playing nearby in her rash guard and board shorts and thought to myself how nice it was to see a girl wearing something that’s comfortable to play and swim in. No tugging on swimsuit bottoms or messing with straps for this kid. She was too busy making an “ice cream stand,” with soft-serve-shaped molds, for any of that nonsense. Business was brisk that day for the tiny entrepreneur, as she hopped back and forth between a couple of family groups, who seemed not to mind the fact that the cones were, in fact, compressed sand.
I also took note of the women — grandmas handing out snacks and mamas struggling to keep toddlers from eating (too much) sand — whose bodies bore the rumples and wrinkles of lives well-lived. Because they were there. Probably going to be a little sunburned later, because they sunscreened everyone but themselves. But they were there. Doing the things.
My own search for the “perfect” swimsuit was, I’m happy to say, pretty successful this year. Generally, I’m all about comfort, and a certain level of coverage. (Hey, I don’t want to feel awkward running into one of the mayors of the towns I cover when I’m on the beach — it’s one of those “worlds colliding” things that happens when you live here — but anyway…)
The best thing about this year’s swimsuit search? I found one with pockets. Yes, I said pockets. Three, to be exact. One on each hip and a tiny one (big enough for a credit card or some change for the parking meter) tucked in the waistband. They make me extraordinarily happy, those pockets. Such a simple thing. But… Pockets. In a swimsuit.
Guys take pockets in their swimsuits for granted… and probably occasionally curse their propensity for filling with sand during their valiant attempts at bodysurfing. Women, on the other hand — we just don’t expect pockets in our swimsuits. That’s why we have those weird clothing items called “coverups” — and why all of those don’t have pockets is beyond me. There should be a law.
But seriously — this summer, I’m going to focus on shaking off the doldrums of the past two years and just getting out there. This time next summer, I’ll be getting my baby boy ready to go off to college. It feels like a new chapter is about to begin around here. Savoring every moment is my new mantra.
So, in the immortal words of James Taylor, my favorite troubadour: “Summer’s here, I’m for that. Got my rubber sandals, got my straw hat. Got my cold beer; I’m just glad that I’m here.” J.T. also wrote a song about traffic jams, which also fits this time of year — but let’s focus on the positive.
Straw hat — check. Rubber sandals — check. Cold beer — after deadline, for sure.
Yep, I’m glad that I’m here. I’m gonna fill those pockets in my swimsuit with shells, and if I’m super-lucky, maybe some beach glass. If it makes my hips lumpy, so be it. I’m here.