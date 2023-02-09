The year 2022 was another successful year for the Sussex Economic Development Action Committee (SEDAC) and, although much was done, there is still more to do!
With ever-increasing membership, SEDAC looks forward to continuing the fight to bring more jobs to Sussex County and will continue our efforts with a number of other groups to create economic opportunity for the people of Sussex.
You will find our membership is involved with economic development throughout Sussex County. From new growth in Seaford, continued growth around Millsboro, to efforts to bring more affordable housing to our county, SEDAC is there and stands ready to assist with the economic development so important to the retention of our young people, to the creation of new services, and to see that the infrastructure improvements so necessary for proper growth continue at the financial level we now see from the federal, state, county and municipal governments.
But let us not forget that the private sector continues to be the driving force that makes all this possible. We hope that 2023 brings the needed change in the roadblocks that have been created that slow proper growth and cost outrageous sums that simply increase costs without protecting or improving our environment and providing opportunities for all the people of Sussex. As I mentioned last year, feel free to contact any SECAC member or contact me at jconaway@hotmail.com or visit our website at www.sedac.de.org.
Let’s talk about 2022. We heard from a number of speakers this past year. They included Dr. Jeffrey Hawtof, Dr. Joyce Robert and Mrs. Tanha Ray, all of Beebe Healthcare, to discuss Beebe’s efforts to increase the number of doctors in Sussex.
We heard from Mrs. Michelle Harris, the Delaware regional director for the Small Business Administration, as well as the State Planning Coordinator David Edgell, concerning land-use planning. Bob Perkins, executive director of the Delaware Business Round Table, discussed impediments to smart growth.
Dr. Matthew Robinson, professor of business administration at the University of Delaware, spoke about the return of the Slam Dunk to the Beach. In addition, he pointed out the many ways that the University of Delaware reaches out to various groups in Sussex that are involved with the arts and cultural activities, as well as the University of Delaware’s efforts to grow healthy communities and its efforts to promote sustainable coastal communities.
Dr. Kevin Carson, Sussex Tech superintendent, and Mr. Matthew Donovan, principal of Sussex Tech High School, pointed out that vocational education is alive and well in Sussex. This discussion led to a tour of the school by SEDAC.
We also heard from State Treasurer Collen Davis about a number of her initiatives, including a self-funded retirement program for those without a such an opportunity, ABLE, a program for those with disabilities and ASPITE for those aging out of foster care. The next month, Attorney General Kathy Jennings spoke about her efforts to combat criminal activities involving fraud, environmental crimes and public corruption. The voters of Delaware awarded both public servants four more years to continue their outstanding efforts.
David Baker, former Sussex County administrator, as well as SEDAC member, talked about his new role as state director of the United States Department of Agriculture for Delaware and Maryland, and was accompanied by Letitia Nichols, also with the USDA. They spoke about the millions of dollars that have made their way into Sussex through USDA, including money for broadband.
BayHealth discussed its very successful residency program that, hopefully, will lead to more doctors in Sussex. Dr. Ed Hale of the university, and Mike Casey, local shellfish grower, discussed the successful Delaware shellfish aquaculture program that not only provides economic opportunities for individuals but, because of the work associated with oyster farming, they have created more and better habitats for mussels, blue crabs and commercially valuable fish.
One of our members, Preston Schell, urged SEDAC support to correct a loophole in our present realty transfer tax that works against affordable housing units. Obviously, SEDAC supported this change. Assistant Secretary of the Department of Transportation Shante Hastings, PE, spoke of the department’s new efforts in Sussex to reduce the time problems associated with their regulations. It was pointed out to the assistant secretary that, although Sussex County is the largest land mass in Delaware (49 percent), we only get 17 percent of the $4 billion available for road construction in Delaware.
Finally, Mike Dunmyer of U.S. Wind, and Matt Drew and Bradley Walker of Ørsted, discussed the economic effect the development of wind farms off our coast would have on Sussex. After a thorough vetting by both SEDAC’s Advocacy Committee and SEDAC membership, we endorsed the project for the jobs that will be created, fearing if we stay out of the issue all the jobs will go to Maryland. That endorsement was made public by a letter under my signature that supported the jobs that will be created and the renewable energy that will be provided.
We saw a project that we endorsed come to fruition, with the expansion of broadband in Delaware through a grant of more than $100 million to three providers in Delaware. We created a committee to explore the creation of a medical school in Sussex, headed by members Chris Weeks and George Beckerman.
We met with the Kent County Partnership to explore the possibility that we could work together when it came to issues and concerns that would benefit both counties. We supported and commended the Sussex County Council for increased funding of its Economic Development Department and their setting aside $7 million for the Sussex airport and business park. We supported the Beebe plan to provide a freestanding hybrid ER in Millsboro that will specialize in both adult and pediatric treatment, and it has been approved by the Delaware Health Commission.
We supported the County Council’s new affordable rental program and encouraged them to now move to affordable home ownership. We supported the Bioenergy Innovation Center that provides energy, supports the environment, and helps the poultry industry remain viable in Sussex. We continue to support the reduction of the realty transfer tax from 4 percent to 3 percent, a move that will make homeownership more affordable.
Our Advocacy Committee, under the leadership of Josh Mastrangelo, has endorsed a number of development projects that will provide construction jobs, permanent jobs, new homes, new businesses, affordable rental units and will support the Sussex County Comprehensive Land Use Plan. We invite those who are seeking to provide these opportunities in Sussex County to reach out to the Advocacy Committee for support.
Once again, I want to thank Linda Price, our secretary, for all her efforts on behalf of SEDAC. Keep in mind that she does all this work while serving as president of the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. What’s that old saying? If you want something done, ask a busy person!
I also want to take this opportunity to thank our membership for their efforts to make SEDAC successful. We are all volunteers, and, without their help and advice, nothing would be possible. Membership in SEDAC is open to all business interests in Sussex County. If you are interested in becoming a member, please contact any of our present members or reach out to me.
Please join us as we all look forward to the day when our children and grandchildren will not have long drives home during the holidays because the good paying jobs that they presently hold elsewhere are available right here in Sussex County.