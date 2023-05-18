How about a medical school in Delaware, but especially in Sussex County, and housing projects for all who actually want to live where they work?
Lack of affordable or workforce housing, shortage of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are just a couple of problems that the Sussex Economic Development Action Committee (SEDAC) continues to focus on. Things will not get better until these problems are addressed and solved.
We have worked with the General Assembly and the hospitals to help improve doctor recruitment programs, including the reimbursement programs for college expenses that make it so costly to become a doctor. The General Assembly put more funds into those programs and the requirement that, if you take Delaware’s tax dollars, you have a requirement to come to Delaware to practice — both major improvements in Delaware’s efforts to attract medical professionals. More work still needs to be done in that area.
Another idea as to how to solve this crisis once and for all came from a speaker at a recent Sussex County Today & Tomorrow Conference. Dr. David A. Tam, president and chief executive officer of Beebe Healthcare, suggested that maybe a medical school would help with recruitment and retention of medical professionals to Delaware. As I sat there and listened, it became very apparent to me that this was a great idea, but with one little amendment. It should be in Sussex.
Toward that end, SEDAC created a new committee to look into this possibility. Under the chairmanship of Chris Weeks and co-chair George Beckerman, the committee immediately went into action. In discussion with the three hospitals in Sussex, the lieutenant governor and her staff, and the University of Delaware, it became very obvious that the creation of a medical school was indeed possible. SEDAC was asked to lead the way.
What we needed to do was to have an outside consultant look into this issue and prepare a report that tells the world if it is doable. That report would cost $100,000 — just a little bit of change when SEDAC’s membership dues are $100 a year. Not to be deterred, our committee went to work.
As of this date, the committee has raised almost $50,000 from our membership and the hospitals. We have other requests out there, including the Sussex County Council, and we believe that we will raise the funds necessary and proceed to answer this question once and for all. After all, who in Sussex can be against solving this problem? Let’s find out.
Now what about workforce housing… Well, we have a committee working in that area as well. There is a shortage in Delaware of 21,000 units just to house our existing population. You would think that the people would be in complete support of providing homes that middle- and low- income families could afford, but that has never been the case. Just go to a Planning & Zoning hearing in Sussex County.
Hopefully, this is about to change. There are a number of non-profits, for-profits, and State and County agencies that are all proposing some programs to address this need. That, in itself, could be a problem.
SEDAC again is proposing a solution to this problem. Working with the Sussex County Board of Realtors and Del Tech South, we have proposed that this year’s Sussex Today & Tomorrow Conference become a summit on housing. Our suggestion is that all these groups and individuals that are proposing solutions, or are outright in opposition to housing for all, join with us that day to discuss this problem and, when the day has ended, hopefully, we will have produced a plan that will begin the process of allowing people to live where they work.
We will attempt to list those who will do what and how everybody’s efforts can be coordinated so that a comprehensive plan of attack is developed and we can all work toward that common goal with all having a part in that plan, not just repeating what we think will work and forgetting about it when the meeting is over. Egos and personalities will be put aside and what we will create is a plan in which we all can have a role.
“You are either a part of the problem or a part of the solution.”
Join us at Del Tech on Oct. 26, 2023, and let’s begin the process of becoming part of that solution.