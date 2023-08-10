I bought the T-shirt.
I mean, I was going to buy one anyway. The shirt in question was in the “merch tent” at singer Brandi Carlile’s sold-out show at the Freeman Arts Pavilion last Friday night. How could I not?
Seriously: How often do you get to buy a concert tee at a show by a performer who is “having a moment” right now?
(For those not familiar with this talented Washington-state native, Carlile is currently touring with P!nk, four years after winning her first Grammys and a year after she won Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for “Broken Horses.” She also performed “Home” in the penultimate episode of the TV series “Ted Lasso.” She is, in a word, “hot.”)
How often do you get to buy a concert tee for an artist like that in Selbyville, Del. — you know, the kind of shirt that has the concert locations listed on the back?
I was going to buy a different shirt. It was a nice long-sleeved black tee with a cool rainbow-ish graphic.
Then I saw it. Right there in the middle of the lefthand column of the list of concert cities on the back of the shirt. Between New York and Pittsburgh.
“SELBYVILLE, DE.” (Note: It does not say West Fenwick. There is no such place. I said what I said.)
This shirt, well, it wasn’t one of “my” colors — kind of a goldish-brown color, with dark brown writing. (It reminded me of the color of wood paneling my dad, who used to sell the stuff back when adorned every American home, called “baby-poop brown.” Except he didn’t say “poop.”)
The graphic with Brandi Carlile’s name does have a kind of cool ’70s vibe, though.
However, I really bought the shirt because it said “SELBYVILLE, DE.” Again, how could I not?
A day later, as I write this, I still can’t believe that Carlile graced the Freeman Arts Pavilion stage. At the start of the acoustic show, in which she was accompanied only by her guitars and a piano (and on a few songs, by her wife, Catherine), Carlile came out in one of her trademark pantsuits, grinned at the poncho-clad crowd and said, “You people are f-ing amazing.”
Patti Grimes, Freeman’s executive director, said this week that they had been pursuing Carlile for four years, hoping to bring her to the Selbyville venue.
“For larger artists, it may take several years to have routing and dates that come together,” Grimes said.
“We were beyond thrilled to learn this year Brandi had an ‘off night’ and would consider a ‘one-off’ concert,” she said.
“What made it even more special for us was that it was acoustic, which gave patrons the opportunity to see Brandi perform and tell her stories in an intimate atmosphere. Despite the weather, it was a truly magical evening,” Grimes said. “One we hope our patrons and Brandi will remember for a lifetime.”
Although she was under the stage canopy, which kept her (relatively) dry, the audience was (very) wet, as it had been raining pretty steadily for close to two hours by the time her show started. Several times during the show, Carlile expressed her gratitude to the audience as the rain seemed to settle in for a long summer soaker.
Before the show even started, I decided that if it had to be shortened or canceled due to foul weather, I was still happy. I’d arrived about three hours before the show started and, along with the staff and volunteers who’d been trickling in, about 20 of us sitting in line at the entrance were treated to a soundcheck in which Carlile played through several of the songs on her setlist.
When she started to sing “Closer to Fine” — the Indigo Girls anthem that’s having its own moment as one of the signature songs in the “Barbie” movie — the strength and clarity of her voice came over the speakers as its own force of nature. People stood in the parking lot and applauded. I may have actually teared up a little — that song has always been one of my favorites, and Carlile’s version is just beautiful.
I first saw Carlile on “Saturday Night Live” almost a year ago. I guess you could say I’m a late bloomer, since she had her first hit in 2007. (I had a 3-year-old and a 13-year-old that year. I’m thinking Carlile, a mother of two now herself, would forgive me for missing her entrance.) But I became a fan that night, and ever since I have sought out her music on every platform I can find.
On the December 2022 “SNL” episode, she switches from acoustic to electric guitar mid-song as “The Story” changes tempo and intensifies — kind of like the weather last Friday night in Selbyville.
At one point during the Freeman stage concert, Carlile told the crowd they were witnessing something special.
“I think this is one of the top five wettest shows I’ve ever done,” she said. Then she corrected herself: “No. Top three wettest shows.” Which, of course, got wild applause from the now-drenched but happy audience.
She recalled a show that her friend Joni Mitchell — with whom she has now performed several times, including Mitchell’s much-heralded return to the stage in Newport, R.I., following Mitchell’s lengthy recovery from a brain aneurysm — told her about, during which the sound of rain, captured on a 1970s tape recorder during one of her shows, became almost another instrument during the performance.
As the wind picked up and blew a bit of rain onto the stage, Carlile said she kind of wished someone could capture the sound of the rain and wind around her so it could be part of her music for all time. The “older” folks in the crowd knew exactly what she meant when she described the “clunk” the old cassette recorders made when you turned them on.
A little later, though, she worried she might fall on her keester on the wet stage floor and asked her crew to bring out “a towel or something” — they brought mops — to save her from a potentially “embarrassing” mishap.
During the nearly two-hour show, Carlile switched effortlessly from angelic ballads to rocking anthems, and the crowd sang along, sometimes coached by her, section by section, but more often without any prompting at all.
She said at one point that, while arena shows — such as the ones she is currently performing in with P!ink — are “wild,” she needs the more intimate experiences of shows like the one at the Freeman stage “to reconnect with the words” of her music. The words in Carlile’s songs paint pictures of emotions — from the joyful gratefulness with which she ponders motherhood in “The Mother” to the raw earthiness of “The Joke,” in which she brings marginalized voices to the stage with her and gives them the power to overcome their oppressors.
As one final gift to the rain-soaked crowd, Carlile dispensed with what she called the “B.S.” of encores — where the encore is built into the show, as is the theater of the artist’s departure from and return to the stage. “I’m just gonna keep playing,” she said.
If she had played another hour or two, I’m thinking the folks in audience at Freeman that night would have hung with her. Heck, it stopped raining for the final 20 minutes or so of her show, and they were already wet. Why not?
Last Friday night at Freeman felt like a new beginning for Sussex County as an entertainment venue. Years ago, famous performers including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, James Brown and Thomas “Fats” Waller came to Delaware to perform at the Rosedale Beach Hotel & Resort on the Indian River Bay near Millsboro (where Gull Point is located now). At the time, Rosedale Beach was one of the few resorts that was open to Black and indigenous peoples, who would come from all over the country.
Rosedale declined in popularity with desegregation, but over the years since, Sussex County has hosted the occasional celebrity, musical or otherwise. Of course, many escape to Sussex County to vacation on its beaches, even if they don’t perform here. (Just one example: For years, rocker Dave Grohl vacationed with his family in Dewey Beach around this time every year. Funland Grohl sightings were a much-anticipated summer event for patrons and employees — my daughter might have a few stories.)
But with Carlile’s sold-out appearance on the Freeman Arts Pavilion stage, it seems like we’ve hit a new phase. It feels nice — a bit odd, but nice — to see Selbyville listed on a concert T-shirt. Kudos to the folks at Freeman for working whatever magic they had to work to bring her here. We’re ready for our close-up, Mr. DeMille.