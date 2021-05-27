The names of some places come with emotional feelings and memories for us. Just the name — that’s all we need to hear or read and the feelings come along with it. Arlington National Cemetery is such a place.
The name brings feelings of gratitude for the thousands of Americans laid to rest in that hallowed place who sacrificed their lives for our safety and freedom, and for millions of others around the world they did not know.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the cemetery, the final resting place of one soldier representing many, is a special part of that. If you haven’t seen it up close, the beautiful white marble sarcophagus on a hill in Arlington, Va., is decorated with carved wreaths on two sides; three figures on another side to represent Valor, Victory and Peace; and the often-quoted inscription on the fourth side: “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.”
This year is the centennial anniversary of the creation of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. With Memorial Day approaching, it’s a good time to recall the history of this national shrine.
In December 1920, New York Congressman and World War I veteran Hamilton Fish Jr. introduced legislation that provided for the interment of one unknown American soldier in a special tomb in the cemetery. The stated purpose of that historic legislation still resonates today: “…to bring home the body of an unknown American warrior who in himself represents no section, creed, or race in the late war and also typifies, moreover, the soul of America and the supreme sacrifice of her heroic dead.”
Selecting and honoring the representative Unknown Soldier
In October 1921, the remains of four of the many unidentified Americans killed in action were exhumed from different military cemeteries in France. In a special ceremony, an Army sergeant randomly selected the Unknown Soldier by placing a bouquet of white roses on one of the caskets. The remains of the other three soldiers were reinterred in the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France, where their graves are still cared for today.
The perilous journey home
The Unknown Soldier journeyed home on the U.S. Navy cruiser the U.S.S. Olympia, guarded by a detachment of Marines. They were almost lost at sea. Because the hatches were too narrow, the casket had to be crated, covered in canvas and secured to the deck with ropes. Shortly after leaving France, the ship encountered the remnants of two major hurricanes and was battered by dangerous “cross seas” and 20- to 30-foot waves.
The Olympia was known as a “roller” and during the storm sometimes rolled near to the point of capsizing. The Marines guarding the casket on deck 24/7 had to tie themselves to stanchions so they wouldn’t be washed overboard. The commander of the Marine guard detachment said he thought at the time that if the Unknown Soldier was washed overboard, “I might as well jump over with him.”
One Marine private on deck during the storms said later that he was feeling sorry for himself but “…realized that what I was doing was little enough compared to what the Unknown Soldier had done — given his life.” As the situation got worse, the ship’s captain asked the chaplain to gather those off-duty and pray for the Olympia’s survival.
Prayers, seamanship and the bravery of the crew of the Olympia and the Marines prevailed. The storms abated, and the ship and its honored passenger arrived safely at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 9, 1921. The casket of the Unknown then lay in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where reportedly more than 90,000 visitors came to pay their respects.
On Nov. 11, 1921 — the most appropriate of all days of the year for the occasion — the casket was placed on a horse-drawn caisson and carried in a procession through Washington and across the Potomac River to Arlington, where a state funeral ceremony was conducted. President Warner G. Harding officiated and placed the Medal of Honor on the casket. Numerous foreign dignitaries also presented their nations’ highest awards to this representative of American service and sacrifice. We can only imagine the emotions in those moments in the interment of the fallen hero.
Subsequent unidentified interments
In the years that followed, the remains of three unidentified Americans killed in action, in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, were interred in separate crypts on the Tomb Plaza in Arlington.
The individual from the Vietnam War was identified years later as an Air Force pilot who had been shot down in 1972. At the request of the family, his remains were reinterred in a cemetery closer to their home. The now-vacant crypt on the Tomb Plaza has been rededicated to honor all those still listed as missing from the Vietnam War.
These are all stories for another day. (Or see https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Explore/Tomb-of-the-Unknown-Soldier for details.)
Guarding the Tomb
In 1926, because of disrespectful conduct by some visitors (yes, even back then), soldiers from nearby Fort Meyer were assigned to guard the Tomb. Originally, they were only present during daylight hours, but in 1937, they became a 24/7 presence, watching over the Unknown Soldier. In 1948, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment — the oldest active-duty regiment in the U.S. Army and known as “The Old Guard” — was designated as the official unit guarding the Tomb.
When my wife, Rosemary, and I lived in Northern Virginia, we visited Arlington National Cemetery many times, taking visiting family members and friends on our own Gray Line-like tour to see this hallowed place. Sometimes we were fortunate to see the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. But just watching the precision of the honor guard’s normal routine was impressive every time.
Those visits were always during pleasant weather. The soldiers of the Old Guard maintain their vigil all day, every day, all year round, in all kinds of weather, to guard and honor the Unknown Soldier. That could well define “devotion to duty.” The regiment also conducts military funerals at the cemetery and special ceremonies at the Tomb.
For an interesting account of the role of the 3rd Infantry and his personal experience as a platoon leader, you may want to read U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s bestseller “A Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour of Arlington National Cemetery.”
Every year, except last year and maybe this year, millions of people from across the United States and the world visit the cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Some come to pay their respects, and honor the military service and sacrifice of those laid to rest here, some to mourn a loved one or friend, and some because of the cemetery and tomb’s historical significance in our nation. Whatever the reason, it is a moving experience.
On Memorial Day this year, we will remember with gratitude all those who served to protect our country and ensure our freedom. Hopefully, we will watch the ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on TV, with renewed and special appreciation for all it means to us.
As a postscript, readers may be interested to know that the 129-year-old Olympia — the oldest U.S. Navy steel warship still afloat — is now retired to museum duty at the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia. Detailed accounts of its famous voyage can be found on the museum website at https://phillyseaport.org/unknown and in an excellent article in the Metro section of the Washington Post dated May 1, 2021. It’s an amazing story.