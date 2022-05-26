Things have continued to heat up since our last column on affordable housing. I attended a seminar put together by non-profit groups who would like to see more investment and efforts to build a greater variety of housing stock in our county.
This seminar was a good first step but only basically discussed what non-profit groups were doing to solve this problem. This problem will not be solved unless the private sector becomes more involved.
Great emphasis was placed on more government funding, but this will only get us so far. Private funding is essential if we are to begin providing options in the housing market that do not exist today. And if private funding is to come into the marketplace to begin to solve this problem, the zoning codes must be reviewed to make this possible.
Now that doesn’t mean that we throw everything out and lose the protections that the codes and comprehensive plans afford us but does mean that those plans and codes don’t become a roadblock to building more homes for our people.
We see a renewed effort at the county and municipal level to do just that. The Sussex County Council has set up a $6.3 million housing fund that will help with this problem.
The council also began the amendment process for its already existing affordable rental ordinance. This amended ordinance would allot up to 12 units per acre — an increase from the four units common today. It requires that these unit be built where public or private sewer and water already exists or could be expanded to these areas. It clearly spells out where these units could be built, including planning areas like town centers, developing and coastal areas.
They expand the zoning codes so that this type of project is allowed by right in those areas by giving the Planning & Zoning Commission control and review of plans, thus eliminating at least eight months of delays in even getting to discuss these projects. Now people can live where they work. What a novel concept!
This ordinance would also require that anyone qualifying for these units would have to live and be employed in Sussex County for at least one year. SEDAC believes that this requirement has some room for movement, and we have urged the council to look at the Bridgeville ordinance modeled after the original county ordinance that gives Bridgeville residents a three-month open period to rent or buy these units before they go on the open market.
We also took exception to the 100-foot setbacks from neighboring properties unless it is tied to the height of the rental units. We also took exception to the requirement that 50 percent of the parcel to be developed must be left in open space. With the price of land that either has sewer and water already available or available nearby, this could affect the number of units being built, thus opening the development of adjacent land to similar development, a sprawl-type effect, if you will.
Our final comment dealt with creating an appeal process for those who already apply for these units and are turned down. We urged the County to consider these changes, but SEDAC can live what has been proposed.
SEDAC also urged the County Council to begin discussion concerning the affordable housing ordinance already in place that deals with home ownership. The County has always been a leader in this regard. Back in the ’70s and ’80s, the council sold $50 million in housing mortgage bonds that made it possible for over 1,000 Sussex Countians to obtain an affordable mortgage so that they would be able to buy a home in Sussex. Sussex County was the first county in the country to offer such a program. Developing a workable affordable housing program would continue that leadership position.
The General Assembly and governor can get with the affordability program by passing a reduction in the 1 percent increase in the transfer tax passed a few years ago when Delaware faced a budget crisis. There is a bill already introduced to do just that, and SEDAC urges passage of that legislation.
And finally, SEDAC, through its Advocacy Committee, has begun endorsing projects throughout the county that will address both employment and affordability. Our very first endorsement is of The Ponds, a project in the Town of Georgetown. It is a 72-unit apartment project located behind the existing Georgetown Plaza.
The project will obviously create construction jobs but also fulfills a critical need for workforce housing. The development is in an ideal location, adjacent to a commercial project that promotes walkability for retail shopping and meets the Georgetown 2021 Comprehensive Plan update.
Exciting times are continuing to happen in Sussex as we begin the process of building more affordable homes for our people.