After reading Mike Smith’s article “Osprey nesting platforms get a little help” in the Coastal Point, June 9, 2023, issue, I realized a crucial osprey helper’s name was inadvertently omitted. This is the perfect opportunity to offer a backstory about how ospreys and their nesting structures became emblematic of our Southern Delaware beach and bay life.
The osprey platform template that student Kaitlyn Johnson used to create a CAD drawing using my own enhanced osprey platform design elements was originally created by an influential person in Delaware’s osprey success story. It was Bruce Lantz who first designed the platform, and his CAD drawing is currently on the Delaware Fish & Wildlife’s osprey webpage.
In the late 1990s Bruce and John Janowski were members of Delmarva Ornithological Society when they volunteered to create safe nesting structures for the post-DDT resurging Delaware osprey population. In particular, they saw a need in the marshes along Delaware Seashore State Park. Ospreys were attempting to nest on duck blinds that were not built to sustain the weight of the substantial nests. Chicks were being lost during storms and high water.
After building various platform versions, Bruce Lantz settled on his final platform design that he trained me to build in 2014. I nicknamed his refined design the “Delaware Design.” It is not an overstatement to say that without Bruce Lantz, ospreys would not be the iconic summer species of Delaware.
Out of necessity, I took over building osprey platforms and formed a resourceful team to install or repair existing platforms. Bruce’s platforms were installed with just two or three people. My larger volunteer team, which we call “Team Osprey,” is able to install a taller platform when necessary, and we have a beater boat and trucks to access aging platforms in challenging locations.
I researched platform designs around the country, including the familiar V-shaped design I nicknamed the “New Jersey Design,” which is popular in that state. In my humble opinion, while there are numerous ways to build osprey platforms, there was no other platform style that measured up to the beautiful form and function of Bruce’s design.
With increasing Tri-State Bird Rescue volunteer experience capturing injured adult ospreys or chicks tethered by trash in nests or those that have fallen from too-small nests or downed trees, I decided to modify in a few subtle ways Bruce’s original design. Changes included streamlining the platform for ease in transport, adding elements to create a deeper nest bowl and a ground collar for more support in high winds.
Team Osprey began installing the new version in 2018. Since all Team Osprey members reside in Sussex County, the new platform is called the “Sussex Design.”
Trying to describe the new version by hand-drawing over Bruce’s architectural drawing was tedious and confusing for organizations that asked for a consult to build their own nesting platform. Jordan O’Boyle, the motivational STEM teacher at Indian River High School, offered the CAD drawing project for extra credit to his junior engineering class the fall of 2021. Thankfully, the exceptional Kaitlyn Johnson took my enhancements and put them into a new CAD drawing.
Hopefully, someday, my team can take STEM students out into the marsh to get a hands-on experience with the platforms.
But it is not only learning about intelligent nesting platform construction and placement that is the focus for our team. The paramount focus has become educating the public about the increasing importance of osprey conservation by giving adequate space and respect for a species that returns every summer for one reason only — to raise their young. Spring northbound migrating ospreys arrive and settle in quietly prior to the blooming of our resort population, unsuspecting the energetic charge that happens come Memorial Day.
Ospreys, like all wild birds, are extremely vulnerable to human and dog disturbance. Personal watercraft or boats circling their channel-marker nests, kayaks approaching far too close to try to get that better look, people and dogs running through a marsh so near to a nest that the adult ospreys are flushed away, leaving chicks vulnerable to predators or heat stroke, are just a few of the activities we, as the ospreys’ neighbors, can learn to curtail. We must be the village that creates a balance for ospreys to live safely and in harmony with an ever-growing population along the inland bays.
Bruce Lantz put out the welcome back mat for ospreys many years ago, and clearly ospreys still appreciate that hospitality. The 2021 State of the Bays CIB volunteer osprey survey team counted 279 active nests in our watershed. If we want to keep our beloved osprey summer neighbors returning to our inland bays, we must continue to be the village that gives them a little help!