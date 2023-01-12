My older sister MaryAnn — and my dad, too, if he were alive — would attest to how much of my adolescence I spent teasing my saint of a mother, especially if, heaven forbid, the salt shaker on the kitchen table tipped over.
“Oh, my. Throw it over your shoulder, honey,” she would say, before the last grain had a chance to stop rolling.
“Oh, Mum. Maybe we should call a witch doctor,” I’d laugh, evoking a scowl from her and spicier insistence that I shake the shaker over my shoulder — or she’d do the shaking for me. The only thing unlucky about that would be the possibility of getting a little in my eye — and probably grounded.
“Why are you so superstitious?” I asked her as I brushed remnants off my sleeve. She wasn’t, she insisted. Salt-tossing is what you’re supposed to do when it spills, everybody knew that and don’t question me, young lady.
Nothing would have changed her mind, but she was in good company, since even in today’s technological world that is supposed to be making us smarter, an approaching Friday the 13th causes a little edginess. This week, we observe the first one of 2023.
But how did this common apprehension begin?
It’s likely a combination of two fears: of the number 13, called triskaidekaphobia, and the fear of Fridays, called paraskevidekatriaphobia. I have a bigger fear of being able to pronounce those words or, worse, being asked to spell them. That last one comes from the Greek “pareskevi,” meaning “Friday” and “phobos,” meaning “to dread,” I learned by reading the website at www.howstuffworks.com.
In Christian theology, 13 is significant, because that’s how many people were at the Last Supper, Jesus plus his 12 apostles. Jesus was crucified on a Friday. Judas, the apostle who betrayed him, is historically known as the 13th member of the party to arrive. A superstition then began about having 13 guests at a table for dinner, that anyone who did that was courting death. It’s also courting a lot of cooking and quite an expense. If 12 more people are joining me in my kitchen for four, they better each have a casserole and be prepared to deliver a large dining table, preferably in cherry wood, my favorite.
It’s also said Friday was the day Eve gave Adam the apple from the Tree of Knowledge and the day Cain murdered Abel. In the Middle Ages, couples refrained from marrying or beginning trips on Fridays.
Those who study folklore say Friday the 13th wasn’t considered unlucky before the 19th century, when Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, known for his more than 30 operas, mentioned it in his biography, written by Henry Sutherland Edwards’ in 1869. Then all operatic heck broke loose. Years later, the horror movie “Friday the 13th,” released in 1980, introduced the world to Jason, with his creepy hockey mask and desire to slash, followed by eponymous books, video games and Halloween costumes.
If you’re a fan, a new “Friday the 13th” movie is scheduled for release this year, according to www.wildaboutmovies.com.
Not everybody takes the Friday-the-13th fear to heart. In my research, I read about brave Capt. William Fowler, who lived in the 1800s in New York and was determined to remove the Friday the 13th stigma. He founded the Thirteen Club. Members gathered for meals on the 13th day of the month in Room 13 of the Knickerbocker Cottage from 1863 to 1883. They feasted on 13-course dinners, but first they walked under a ladder and a banner with the words “Morituri te Salutamus,” Latin for “Those of us who are about to die salute you.”
Like the good Capt. Fowler, we might as well become comfortable with Friday the 13th, especially since there is one more coming this year, on Oct. 13. Next year, there are two more, on Sept. 13 and Dec. 13, but in 2025, only one appears on the calendar, in June.
So, pass the salt. Carefully. And if the shaker overturns, sprinkle a handful over your shoulder. You know what they say: Mother knows best.