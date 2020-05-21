COVID-19 has upended our lives and our economy. Almost overnight, it seems our world has in many ways become unrecognizable. But we see Delaware’s fighting spirit rising once again as our citizens and businesses rally around one another to overcome this challenge.
Pete du Pont once said, “Optimism is driven primarily by the ingenuity and resilience of America’s people.” We see individuals, families, businesses, and communities rallying together. We see people developing great ideas to support those in need and keep our businesses afloat. Heroes indeed live among us and the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation wants to recognize and celebrate them for their courage, dedication, compassion, and willingness to serve in the fight against COVID-19.
Please take a moment to view our Celebrating Heroes video (https://www.petedupontfreedomfoundation.org/deheroes) and consider nominating a Delaware Hero — an individual, business or community group that epitomizes the strength of Delaware and has made a significant positive impact in the lives of Delawareans during the COVID-19 struggle. One of your nominees will be recognized at the Pete du Pont Freedom Award event this fall.
We hope that you and your family remain safe and healthy, and we thank you for your dedication to our work to advance Delaware and make it an even better place to live, work and raise a family.