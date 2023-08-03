Every year, my son-in-law’s family rents a house in South Bethany, right on the beach. They love the ocean breezes and the soothing sound of the waves. This year, they had no beach access and the roar of machinery 24/7. Delaware beaches were so decimated by storms that the Army Corps of Engineers authorized a massive dredging operation to replenish the sand. In other words, until the work was completed, there was not much beach at the beach.
I admit that I always had a love-hate relationship with Delmarva beaches. I grew up on Long Island, New York, in a town called Franklin Square, in a tract-house development where nothing ever happened. We were far from the glamorous Hamptons or the grisly murder scenes of Amityville and Gilgo Beach.
The only person of note who ever grew up in Franklin Square was Sean Hannity, which is either an honor or a disgrace, depending on your philosophy.
But, oh, did we have beach! Fifteen minutes away was Jones Beach, where you had to walk through miles of white sand between the parking lot and the ocean. When I was a teenager, long before the word “adolescent” was invented, we went to Jones Beach in March or April, when we imagined we saw the first sign of spring. We froze, but we reveled in thoughts of the beach days ahead when we would slather ourselves with baby oil, bake and then run into the surf.
The first time I came to Bethany Beach and saw that the lifeguard stand was practically on the boardwalk, I was disappointed. The biggest beach thrill seemed be seeing my dentist in a bathing suit. And warnings about dangerous riptides kept me from the wave jumping of my youth.
But I soon discovered that sand is only a small part of the Delaware beach experience. There’s the unique food. I admit that the first time a friend dumped a bunch of crabs on the table in front of me, I flatly refused to eat anything that made eye contact. And, while I am more than willing to share buckets of french fries, I haven’t been converted to dousing them with vinegar. But I have come to love Delmarva beach food. The Grotto pizza. The Fractured Prune donuts. I have eaten enough Fisher’s caramel corn to become my dentist’s best friend — only when he is fully dressed, of course.
Then there are the unique beach activities. Standing in the shallow ocean waters and hoping you don’t get cut off at the ankles by an errant Boogie board. Counting tattoos. Reading weird T-shirts. Counting more tattoos. Watching babies discover sand. Looking for heart-shaped stones that remind me of my late husband, Benjamin. Marveling at the wide variety of shapes and sizes the human body comes in and the creative places people find to put tattoos.
I love the tribute bands on the boardwalk. The whack-a-mole and other games in Ocean City and Rehoboth. I have a zoo of stuffed animals that members of my family have won over the years. Somehow, they are always left behind.
As a native New Yorker, I even love the crowds.
I have come to realize now that narrow beaches like Bethany are our fields of dreams. And if they built it, we will come.