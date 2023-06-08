By Jerry Hardiman
Special to the Coastal Point
June 12 is Women Veterans Day. This is a special day that sometimes doesn’t get the attention it deserves. It commemorates the historic Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on that date in 1948.
Women Veterans Day is celebrated in several states, but not yet in Delaware and a number of others. I suspect that many state and local officials are not yet aware of the significance of the day.
Women Veterans Day is set aside specifically to honor the estimated more than 3 million women, past and present, all volunteers, who have served our nation in war and peace since 1775. Special recognition of their service is certainly justified. You only have to look at a partial roster to realize that fact.
Here’s a representative list of women veteran leaders and trailblazers, some of whom are still on active duty.
• Capt. Linda Bray, who led an Army military police unit in Panama in 1990, was the first woman to command an American unit in combat.
• Hazel Johnson-Brown, who in 1979, was the first African American woman general in the Army and later chief of the Army Nurse Corps.
• U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a colonel in the Iowa National Guard, served for 23 years in the Army reserve and National Guard, including service in Kuwait and Iraq in 2003-2004. She was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.
• Adm. Linda L. Fagan, who, in 2022, was first woman to serve as commandant of the Coast Guard.
• Col. Mary Hallaren, the first director of the Women’s Army Corps in 1942, and later the first woman commissioned officer in the regular Army, not in a medical role, in 1948.
• U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran, lost both legs when the Black Hawk helicopter she was flying was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2004. She was later elected to Congress in 2012 and retired from the Army National Guard in 2014.
• Gen. Ann E. Dunwoody, the first woman to command a battalion in the 82nd Airborne Division (during the First Gulf War) and later (in 2008) the first woman four-star general in the history of the U.S. military.
• Marcelite Jordan Harris, who, in 1991, was the first African American woman general in the Air Force and commander of the Air Force Academy.
• Anna Etheridge Hooks, U.S. Army nurse who cared for wounded soldiers in over 30 battles during the Civil War.
• Adm. Grace Hopper, a PhD-holding mathematician, who joined the Navy in 1943, was a pioneer in the development of computer technology.
• Adm. Michelle Howard, who, in 2014, was the first woman four-star admiral in Navy history, and later commanded all U.S. Naval Forces in Europe.
• Kara Spears Hultgreen, who, in 1994, was first woman carrier-based fighter pilot in the Navy.
• Coast Guard Lt. Beverly Kelley, who, in 1979, was the first woman to command a U.S. military vessel.
• Dr. Anita McGee, first woman surgeon in the Army. During her career, she organized a unit of volunteer medical personnel, including Catholic nuns, African Americans and Native Americans, to care for the sick and wounded in the Spanish-American War in 1898.
• U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, an A-10 Thunderbolt fighter pilot, who, in 1995, was the first woman fighter pilot to fly in combat and, in 2004, was the first woman to command an Air Force fighter squadron in combat. McSally, a retired Air Force colonel, was elected to Congress in 2014.
• Genn Loretta Reynolds, who commanded Marine Corps units in Iraq in 2004-2005 and in Afghanistan in 2010-2011, was the first woman Marine to command units in a combat zone, and in 2011 the first to command the Marine Corps’ Recruitment Depot in Parris Island, S.C.
• Maureen Scanlon, a nurse and World War II veteran, who passed away in 2020, was a friend to many in VFW Post 7234, St. Ann’s Church and our community. She joined the Army Nurse Corps right after graduation from nursing school in 1943 and served in a field hospital in Gen. George Patton’s Third Army. Her service, caring for casualties and saving lives in field hospital conditions, especially during the bitter cold winter in Belgium in 1944, puts her high on any list for special recognition.
• Maj. Sarah Schechter, the first woman rabbi in the Air Force, who joined the military the day after 9/11.
The impressive, even inspirational, individuals on that roster of women veterans are exemplary representatives of all the women who have served, and continue to serve, in the armed forces of the United States. The larger task of identifying all the millions of other veterans and preserving the stories of their service is being accomplished by the Military Women’s Memorial.
The memorial, located near the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, is actually a museum and education center with extensive historical collections and a full schedule of programs for the public related to women in the U.S. military. In addition, as an important part of its mission, the Memorial collects and preserves the stories of as many women in the military as they can gather. I think they’ve collected the stories of more than 300,000 women vets so far.
In an article in the January 2023 issue of Army Echoes, Phyllis Wilson (U.S. Army, retired), president of the dynamic memorial organization, explained:
“Through our website, womensmemorial.org, military women, past and present, can take their rightful place in history by registering their service with the Memorial. It’s free and easy to do. Loved ones can also create a profile on their behalf. The entries are then forever accessible… a place of honor for all time.”
All women veterans, or families on their behalf, as well as those still serving, are invited, welcomed and appreciated. Military rank doesn’t matter. Nor does place or length of service. This effort is for history and honor for all. More information and virtual programs are available on the memorial’s website.
All women veterans will be honored on June 12 — those we know personally or from news reports, and all others. I have to disclose that this is personal for me. The first veteran I’ll think about and thank on Women Veterans Day is our daughter, Lori, who joined the Navy right after graduation from the University of Maryland.
Thankfully, she served in a safe assignment with the Naval Security Group. But families still worry and pray for their loved ones, no matter where they’re assigned. So, I’m both grateful and proud of her service and contribution, and that of all women in the military, to our security and freedom. God bless them all on Women Veterans Day and every day.