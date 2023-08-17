I have driven past “evacuation route” signs between Ocean View and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge thousands of times without paying any attention to them. But every night this summer, I have watched news reports of stunned and unprepared evacuees fleeing from raging forest fires, violent storms and floods. It suddenly dawned on me that maybe I should be doing something to prepare for a natural disaster close to home.
Thank goodness there are people around here who are quicker on the uptake than I am.
Meet Ed Donnelly, New Jersey native, retired pharmacist, and the volunteer leader of Ocean View’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). CERT volunteers are trained to help professional first-responders with fire safety, light search-and-rescue, traffic control, triage, basic first aid and more.
Donnelly had been a community safety volunteer before retiring to Ocean View. He saw an article about CERT in the Coastal Point, signed up for a course at Delaware Tech in Sussex County, and began working with the Ocean View police chief to get the program going.
CERT volunteers have to complete an online course before they start in-person training. The first Ocean View CERT class “graduated” in June. Another group has already started the online portion of the training, and Donnelly has been approached by other local communities about starting additional CERT programs.
Donnelly emphasizes that you don’t have to be an athlete able to carry someone out of a burning building in order to be a CERT volunteer. There are many other kinds of hands-on help that CERT teams can offer — including just being there and holding someone’s hand as they process their losses.
The more I talked to Donnelly, the more I realized how lucky this community is that more of its citizens are not like me. I almost fainted just hearing about techniques to stop bleeding. I later learned that volunteers were part of an active shooter drill at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, complete with realistic fake blood, screams in the dark, etc. The idea alone almost sent me into cardiac arrest.
What can a trembling blob of protoplasm like me do to prepare for a natural disaster? I am developing a personal evacuation plan: Plenty of gas in the car. Charged phone. Cash in hand. Packing a “go” bag with essentials, in case I need to leave in a hurry.
Unfortunately, my definition of essentials keeps changing. I understand I need important documents — deeds, my will, passport, credit card info. As a self-diagnosed hypochondriac, I have already amassed both prescription meds and over-the-counter remedies for headaches, stomach aches, gashes, rashes, etc. But what about my elaborate skincare regimen? Haircare products? Makeup? Good jewelry is a given. Clothes? Shoes? When I return after the storm to survey the wreckage, I’ll have to wear something appropriate. I know I can’t pack a “go” trunk, but still…
Ed Donnelly was happy to talk about CERT, but he did not suggest that I volunteer for the program. Wise man.
Leslie Milk is the former Lifestyle editor of The Washingtonian magazine and author of “It’s Her Wedding, But I’ll Cry If I Want To: A Survival Guide for the Mother of the Bride.”