The sun was setting over the bay, streaking the sky pink and orange, as I walked my beagles one recent evening. They sniffed and managed to get their leashes tangled as I watched what only the artistic hand of Nature could manage and, as I often do on late afternoon walks, marveled at the beauty.
Such loveliness in a world that, at times, seems to be going mad. For five-sixths of 2020, we were stunned by the arrival of, and rearranged our lives to stay safe from, the dreaded coronavirus that has sickened and killed hundreds of thousands, breaking hearts and upending lives.
Arguments about politics have turned friend against friend. Men and I women I remember as nice kids in high school have torn me apart with harsh words and blocked me on Facebook for disagreeing with them. What happened at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6 was frightening and shameful.
How do we react?
For journalists, the reaction is thorough, balanced and objective reporting.
The faithful have responded with prayer.
The Rev. Woody Wilson of Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View called for 24 hours of prayer.
“We are all grieving for a nation as we witnessed the heartbreaking scenes that were played over and over and over as to now be etched in our minds forever, but not our hearts. Regardless of our political position, these actions are in no way aligned with scripture and serve only to divide, which is the very antithesis of everything that the atoning work of Christ stood for, which was to repair and unite relationships,” he wrote in an e-mail to church members and supporters.
He called for 24 hours of prayer “on our knees groaning … petitioning God on behalf of all people.”
Police offered assurance.
“We’re here,” Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway said.
“I am sitting here in my office in my police uniform and we are ready to provide help anywhere it is needed.
“Our hearts and prayers are with those Capitol Police officers. We have a Capitol Police Department right here in Sussex County to protect our court buildings. … They are there all the time. They have a challenging job.
“I hope people certainly know we are here. We have not changed the services we want to provide. When there was cause of injustice in law enforcement, we had to take a look at what we were doing. Are there changes that need to be made? Should we open ourselves to look at policy development?
“We all did that, but in this case, it’s different. We have to look ourselves. We don’t have to look at law enforcement anymore. We have to look at ourselves. None of this is right. We want to continue in a civil society. That is the only way we will continue our democracy,” Calloway said.
The Rev. John Klevence called for kindness, for understanding.
“A person who doesn’t agree with us on everything is not necessarily a bad person,” the pastor of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach told me.
“We can disagree without being disagreeable. This hasn’t been going on for just the last week or so. It’s been going on for years and years. It just keeps spiraling and getting worse.
“When you see what happened, it’s horrible. I’m not sure where we’re going, but if we continue on this path it’s not going to be a good place. We don’t want to go there. We have to pray harder. We have to become more kind, more gentle, understanding, more patient,” he said.
“As a Christian, I have to remember what binds up together. Christ binds us together. Christians of other denominations, or whatever tradition we follow, we are all brothers and sisters in God. We have bonds that tie us together more than what separates us. It is time to reexamine ourselves,” Klevence advised.
“And let it begin with me.”