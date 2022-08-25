The past several years brought a lot of change to the Delaware beaches. What used to be a sleepy getaway in the summer months has become a functioning year-round economy. This has impacted restaurants like mine in wonderful ways but has also necessitated new ways of connecting with customers.
For traditionally seasonal businesses, it can be hard to learn how to keep the momentum going through the rest of the year. We have some tips we’d like to share from Bethany Blues that we think could be helpful to your business, too!
First, come up with new or unconventional ways to serve your customers. At our restaurant, we are always thinking about ways we can increase and improve service. During the pandemic, we expanded our carry-out options and re-imagined ways to continue offering full-service catering. The ability to meet customers’ evolving needs is essential.
Next, use social media to the fullest. Keeping in touch with customers all year, regardless of whether they live down the block or a few states away, is super-important. Facebook has been our most successful platform, as we are easily able to share updates on everything happening at the Blues via Live videos, stories and more basic photo posts. Using social media is a great way to keep your customers in the loop and ensure they are thinking about you — even if they live out of town.
Finally, be creative. While the “off-season” has shortened in the past few years, there are still things you can do to boost business during the slower months. At Blues, we host a variety of events, and create nightly specials to keep our customers engaged and excited to dine with us.
Regardless of what type of business you operate, think of creative ways to draw in more customers.