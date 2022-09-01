The family joke is that I asked so many questions when I was a child that, when my mother and older sister were getting ready to watch an absorbing movie, they’d give me a piece a paper and a crayon and tell me to write down everything I wanted to ask.
They promised they’d answer when the words “The End” appeared on the screen, if only I’d stop questioning for two hours.
But questioning turned out to be my career, one that has captivated me for more than four decades and that I continue to love. I’ve had the opportunity to question everyone from toddlers to centenarians, congressmen to constituents, surgeons, police chiefs, governors, murderers, broken-hearted mothers, victims, good guys, bad guys and bishops.
But in the past few weeks, I’ve been struggling mightily with a question there is no earthly answer for: Why did my longtime friend A.B. die unexpectedly, soon after a medical procedure that was supposed to improve her life and give her an opportunity to enjoy retirement?
The Saturday when she was about to be discharged from the hospital a couple weeks ago, she sent me a text message saying the procedure to clear her carotid artery went well.
“Good to go now hopefully,” she wrote.
“That’s wonderful. Let’s celebrate,” I replied.
I mentioned I had just tested positive for COVID, and she replied, “Susan! Take care. Are you following directions?” which made me laugh, because I’m known for poo-pooing doctors’ orders.
“Take it easy. Get rest. Hang tuff! I’ll check in with you after I get home,” she texted, and I thanked her.
“I got you in my prayers, gal,” she wrote with three praying hands symbols and the words “just a reminder.”
That was at 10:10 a.m. on Aug. 13. It was the last time I heard from her.
She didn’t call when she returned to her home in Salisbury, Md., and in my coughing, sneezing, feverish, exhausted state, I didn’t think much of it. I assumed she was resting and letting me try to get my voice back before we talked.
Then her neighbor contacted me and told me A.B., had died.
She was only home a few minutes when she developed a severe headache, sat on the sofa, said she must have overdone it, collapsed and was rushed back to the hospital, where doctors discovered she had suffered a massive stroke.
Immediately I thought of her parting words every time we talked, “Remember we love you,” referring to her and her little dog, Dudley. Always, I would reply, “I love you, too. I’ll talk to you soon.”
During the past months, she’d had a few medical procedures, and this was the last one, the one that was supposed to make her healthy again, let her play golf when she wanted to, cheer for the Ravens, disagree in mock anger when I predicted the Steelers would win that year’s Super Bowl and enjoy life after working every day from the time she was a teenager. She was only 71 years old, a few days from her 72nd birthday, on Aug. 19.
I thought about how my parents loved A.B. — whose given name was Annabelle — how my dad, always such a tease, would play with her initials, calling her B.J., S.K., L.M.N.O.P.
Never missing a beat, she’d say, “Yes, Roger?” and they’d laugh, because my dad’s name was Philip.
She joined my family for just about every holiday when my parents were alive. My mother would hug her, take her coat, welcome her so warmly.
When I made lentil soup with fresh garlic and vegetables, A.B. would tell me it was so good it could result in world peace.
She was my biggest fan when I prepared stuffed shells with fresh sauce that had been simmering on the stove all morning, and loved helping me make relish trays with Triscuits, slices of sharp cheddar cheese and whole hot peppers from a glass jar.
It was our tradition.
We are of the generation that dressed for holidays, and she always arrived at my house looking like she was headed to church, her blouses fresh from the cleaner’s, slacks creased, shoes shined.
Most years at Christmas she gave me books, including one of my favorites, “Eats, Shoots & Leaves: The Zero Tolerance Approach to Punctuation,” and always brought me a different kind of book — my favorite, filled with rolls of Lifesavers candies. Every Christmas.
I gave her pretty glassware for the condo she bought eight years ago and paintings of Eastern Shore still life, one she especially liked and hung in her living room.
She was always there.
If I sent a text complaining about my day and asking if she’d call when she had a minute, she’d reply immediately, “How about right now?”
She had a logical way of cutting through nonsense and restoring my self-confidence. Our friendship continued for years, from 1994, when we met through a mutual friend and had dinner at Seacrets in Ocean City, until the day she died.
Twenty-eight years of friendship.
In recent years, we talked about taking care of each other in the future, if either of us became incapacitated. But she wasn’t supposed to become incapacitated. Not now. Not so soon.
After my dad died in 2008, I saw the number 444 over and over — on clocks, license plates, signs. Those who believe in angels say it’s the number the deceased send to tell us they have found peace, that their strength is now our strength.
As I collected my thoughts for this column, I reread A.B.’s obituary. When I finished, the time was 4:44 p.m.
“Finally, a sign. Where have you been?” I asked her, looking heavenward. “I know you’re OK. I miss you. Keep an eye on me, A.B. And remember, we love you.”