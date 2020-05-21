Indian River High School’s Leo Club is one of the most involved clubs in the school. Each year the club seems to grow and accomplish more.
During the 2016-2017 school year (when the current senior class students were freshmen at IRHS) there were only 149 members. During this 2019-2020 school year, there were an outstanding 227 members in the club, including six officers: Hailey Hudson as president, Isaac Chandler as vice president, Victoria McIntyre as treasurer, Daisy Montero as secretary, and myself and Edwin Acosta as media relations.
Thanks to our members and officers, the IRHS Leo Club has maintained their commitment to our community. The Leo Club advisor, Mrs. Givens, asks members to participate in at least three events each year to remain an active member, and seniors must participate in at least three events or complete 15 hours of service to earn a graduation cord.
Sadly, due to COVID-19, this school year was cut short in early March. A variety of our future Leo Club events were officially canceled, along with other school activities, including prom, spring sports and, most importantly, graduation, which is the most anticipated event of the year for our seniors.
Indian River’s Leo Club and the Fenwick Island Lions Club would like to thank all seniors for their hard work and dedication. We are heartbroken that our seniors will not get to walk on the graduation stage and say goodbye to their final year of high school in the traditional sense. This article is dedicated to all seniors who have worked so hard for all of these years. We are so proud of you!
When interviewing a few seniors about their experience as Leo Club members, besides actively helping out the community, they also mentioned having fun, learning new skills and making new friends.
Asked why she joined the Leo Club, senior Emma Kelly stated, “I joined Leo Club because I knew that it was a great way to serve my school and community, and I was definitely able to do that, but I also got so many great friends and memories from it as well!
“Between volunteering at River Soccer Club, the local Spring Jamboree, and more, I got to make a positive impact all while learning how to be a community member and school leader. I learned how important being active in community service is, and I will definitely use all my experiences and everything I learned from Leo Club in the next chapter of my life!”
Another senior, Katy Castillo stated, “It felt good to be a part of the community. It’s nice attending events, but it feels better when you are on the other side, helping out and stuff. You also get to learn that you should not have to be paid for helping out. Some things have to come from the kindness in your heart.”
Although these diligent seniors did not get the typical farewell, we are very pleased with each one of them for learning new things and experiences for which they will use in the future!
This 2019-2020 school year introduced many new opportunities for our club, such as the Delaware Coast Day, Cozy Critters Fall Festival, MS Foundation Bike to the Beach, JMC Latino Literacy and Mountaire boxed meals events.
Asked about why she joined the club and her favorite event, senior Kaylee Hall stated, “I joined the Leo Club so that I could be involved in community service as an underclassman. Until your junior year, we don’t have honors society, but I love community service.
“I find that I get a lot out of community service. I am often challenged, I meet new people, learn new skills, and can help my community. I also get a sort of ‘satisfaction’ by volunteering my time for a good cause! My most memorable moments were at the Mountaire food drive! The community and our school came together and helped provide a meal for those less fortunate.”
Another fellow senior, Dayanara Roblero Cruz stated, “The main reason I joined was to help others, even with the simple things. I wish I had joined earlier, because it’s a great experience. One of my favorite events this year was Night to Shine. It was amazing to see everyone happy and having fun, and it was great to be a part of all that.”
Thank you and congratulations to all of our senior members, whether you were in the Leo Club all four years or just joined for the first time this year. You have all helped our club grow tremendously during your time at IRHS, and we will miss you at our events. Good luck in all of your future endeavors!