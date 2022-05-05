Some claim that Mother’s Day was established by Hallmark, FTD florists and the Whitman Sampler company to bring order out of chaos and make some money at the same time. Before that, the story goes, kids were thanking Mom on random days in the year, or not at all. They were writing notes that didn’t rhyme on loose-leaf paper (yellow pads for future lawyers) and picking flowers from neighbors’ yards or cemeteries. And bringing Mom breakfast in bed on days she had 20 things to do (probably that was most days) or had a rare chance to sleep late.
There was a need for organization and order. Like the Archangel Michael, played by John Travolta, coming up with the idea of “forming a line” to solve the problem of crowds pushing and shoving to get into some place. A simple genius idea that worked. (Except on Black Friday and sale days like that.) While plausible, the “order out of chaos” claim about the origin of Mother’s Day called for an investigation. Here’s the report.
According to Harris’ Farmers’ Almanac and other sources, the day we know as Mother’s Day was originally set aside not just to honor mothers, but all women for their service and influence for good in their communities. In the mid-1800s, Ann Jarvis had organized Mothers’ Work Day Clubs to improve the health and sanitation conditions in the Appalachian region where she lived. During the Civil War, Ann urged her clubs not to take sides, but to feed and care for sick and wounded soldiers on both sides, without regard for whether they were Union or Confederate soldiers. After the war, Ann and her clubs organized an annual Mothers’ Friendship Day for veterans and their families to help heal the wounds between the North and South.
After her death in 1905, Ann’s daughter, Anna Jarvis, wanted to honor her mother’s memory for all the good work she had done. With the help of Philadelphia businessman John Wannamaker, she began campaigning to make Mother’s Day a national holiday. Starting in West Virginia, states began to establish Mother’s Day celebrations. Finally, in 1914, Congress passed a joint resolution designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day and President Woodrow Wilson signed the resolution. Since then, presidents have issued similar proclamations each year. Sadly, Anna Jarvis later opposed Mother’s Day celebrations because of what she saw as inappropriate commercialization of the day, particularly by greeting card companies and florists. Chocolates must have been OK.
Notwithstanding Anna Jarvis’ disappointment, I think most of us have always enjoyed Mother’s Day as a special day to remember, honor and thank our mothers and other wonderful women who may have helped raise us and tried to keep us on the right track. Sure, we should have done that every day, but often failing, we tried to make it up a little on their birthdays and Mother’s Day and, yes, with cards and maybe flowers, too. Those are simply well-deserved expressions of love and appreciation. I’m still grateful for all my mother did for us and the time we had together. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom, with love from your favorite. May God bless all mothers and the special women in our lives.