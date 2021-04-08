In the past year, so many things have been canceled that sometimes it’s hard to remember what “normal” life is like. It seems, now, we often just assume things that involve gathering together in confined spaces will be canceled (or at least postponed).
Some of those cancellations hit harder than others.
Recently, we got the notification that Operation SEAS the Day’s Warrior Family Beach Week won’t be held, for the second year in a row.
For those unfamiliar with the event, it’s a week in September (which everyone knows is THE best time to be at the beach) meant to give families of wounded veterans a vacation. But it’s much more than that. So much more.
The families come from all over the country and they are treated to a week of sun, fun and relaxation with families just like them. Families of men and women who are recovering from war wounds – some visible and some invisible – from their time in military service.
When Operation SEAs the Day and its Warrior Family Beach Week come to town, businesses, area attractions and a dedicated cadre of volunteers help those families to put their soldiers’ time in rehabilitation and in follow-up care, with all that entails, behind them for a bit.
It allows their families to forget, for a little while, all the stress that comes with their injuries and the treatment for them. It’s a glorious break from hospitals, and doctors’ appointments and rehab.
Having had the pleasure, and the honor, of covering Warrior Family Beach Week for two years for the Coastal Point, I’ve seen up close what the week means to the 30-some families that are invited every year. I’ve been brought to tears listening to little girls talk about their daddy and how the ocean heals him. I’ve seen a wedding, planned by fellow Very Important Family (VIP) members. In four days. Complete with all the wedding “things” from a dress for the bride to a photographer to document the occasion. Cake. Food. All of it.
The annual parade from Bethany Beach to the Bayside community west of Fenwick Island is another hallmark of what makes the week such a special time, both for the families and the community that hosts them. Folks line the parade route waving flags; the driveway into Bayside is festooned with flags and welcoming signs, many made by local and vacationing children throughout the summer.
The veterans and their families load onto buses for the trip – many not having any idea what to expect. Most have never experienced a welcome home – this is what the parade is meant to be. As they see the street lined with wellwishers, some aren’t quite sure what to think, at first. By the end of the trip, though, most are smiling and chatting; many are waving their own flags out the bus windows. It’s clear they feel the welcoming embrace that this community is extending to them.
That brings me to another important element of the week. Just how much this community donates – in food, services and time – to it, is astounding. Boat trips. Concerts. A welcome parade. Meals, donated. Bags of groceries, donated. Housing, donated. The families only have some personal expenses to take care of, for the whole week.
When we first got the announcement of the Warrior Family Beach Week cancellation, I called OSTD spokesperson Annette Reeping to chat about it. Having had a similar call with Annette last year, I braced myself. I knew it would be a hard conversation. Last year, we shared our heartbreak, but agreed it was an unavoidable consequence of the pandemic, which at that point was only a few months old.
We didn’t even broach the idea that it might not happen this year. That just seemed unfathomable, at the time.
Annette, though started our most recent conversation with hard facts: the wounded warriors who are the guests each year “are compromised people already,” and it would not be wise to put them or their families, who might be less likely to be vaccinated, at even the slightest risk.
She said OSTD organizers weren’t even sure they could get anywhere near the usual three dozen or so families to agree to come this year. Families from all over the country attend Warrior Family Beach Week, she reminded me. We talked about the COVID variants now popping up across the country – another worry.
The bottom line, Annette said, is that “this isn’t the kind of program you can do virtually.” Boy howdy. This is a program built on close contact – hugs, intimate conversations, kids playing and making new friends. More hugs.
“It’s about bringing people together,” Annette said.
“Our hearts are broken,” she said, not only because the families aren’t coming this year, but also “because we know what this community gives back to these people who fight for us and keep us free.”
Annette said she hoped the community would use the OSTD Facebook page to reach out to Warrior Family Beach Week families and wish them well, and that they would keep up on plans for next year by going to the organization’s web site and signing up for its newsletter.
“We will keep everyone informed,” she promised. “We hope a year from now we will be planning a blowout program. And boy, will that be amazing.”
The Operation SEAs the Day Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/operationseastheday. The web site is https://operationseastheday.org.