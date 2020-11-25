Now more than ever, we understand that it is really important to support the people in need in our communities. SoDel Cares has been a long-standing partner to many organizations in Delaware that help children, at-risk youth and adults, and the elderly that live in our local communities.
We are committed to doing whatever we can to continue that support during one of the most challenging times the restaurant industry has faced. While we are saddened that we are unable to hold an in-person event to raise money for our foundation this year, we are asking our customers to help us in something we can do.
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, we will be donating 100 percent of in-house and carryout food, beverage and alcohol sales at each of our 12 restaurants on the Culinary Coast to SoDel Cares. We ask those in our communities who can contribute to purchase your favorite meal from a SoDel Concepts restaurant on that day, and maybe add on a cocktail to give a little extra. For those not in the area on Dec. 1, we will also be setting up a wine auction, where you can purchase a bottle or two of wine and pick it up at a later date.
In the past five years, SoDel Cares has donated 100 percent of its proceeds, exceeding in total $600,000, to help those in need. As a company, we have made a commitment to supporting our communities, in good times and in bad. It is part of our mission, and part of what motivates us to go to work every day. This year we ask you to help us help them.