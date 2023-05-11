Mother’s Day is the one day set aside each year to remember, honor and thank our mothers and the other wonderful women who cared for us growing up, as challenging and exhausting as that surely was, at least in my case. We should have said, “Thank you” more often — probably every day — but we’re reminded by Mother’s Day on the calendar and have this chance to show our love and appreciation. That’s definitely a good thing.
Did you ever wonder how this special day came about? It’s been on the calendar all our lives. Even if you haven’t, you may find a little history as interesting as I have. History records that the day we know as Mother’s Day was originally set aside not just to thank mothers, but other women, for their service and influence for good in their communities in the impoverished Appalachian region. In the mid 1800s, Ann (or Anne) Reeves Jarvis had organized Mother’s Day Work Clubs to improve sanitary conditions and stem the appalling infant mortality rates in West Virginia and the region.
During the Civil War, Ann urged her clubs not to take sides, but to feed and care for sick and wounded soldiers on both sides, without regard for whether they were Union or Confederate soldiers. After the war, Ann and her clubs continued their good work and organized an annual Mothers’ Friendship Day for veterans and their families to help heal the wounds between the North and South. And they did just that, helping to reconcile former enemies.
After her death in 1905, Ann’s daughter, Anna Marie Jarvis, wanted to honor her mother’s memory for all she had done. With the help of Philadelphia businessman John Wannamaker, she campaigned to make Mother’s Day a national holiday. Starting in West Virginia, states began to establish Mother’s Day celebrations. Finally, in 1914, Congress passed a joint resolution designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day, and President Woodrow Wilson signed the resolution. Since then, presidents have issued similar proclamations each year.
Sadly, Anna Jarvis later opposed Mother’s Day celebrations because of what she saw as inappropriate commercialization of the day, particularly by greeting-card companies, florists and candy-makers.
Notwithstanding Anna Jarvis’ disappointment, I think most of us have always been glad when Mother’s Day rolled around, and focused us on honoring and thinking of our mothers and the other special women who may have helped raise us and tried to keep us on the right track. And yes, sometimes gratitude comes with cards, flowers and candy. Those are just simple and well-deserved expressions of love and appreciation.
So, Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, my own mother (a saint because of me), and others, past and present, and all the other wonderful women helping to raise children. May God bless them all.