While the soldiers of Fort Miles stayed alert for enemy ships during World War II, fierce battles were raging overseas. Both sides used artillery to attack and defend important areas.
At the beginning of the 1940s, however, artillery shells were either detonated on contact or with a pre-set timer. Soldiers had to hit the target exactly, or try to set a timer to make the shell explode when the target went by. That made it much harder to hit fast-moving airplanes, and less effective against troops spread out on land. A proximity fuse was needed — a device that would cause the shell to explode when it sensed a target was close.
Cooperation between British and American scientists led to the first of these devices, codenamed “Variable Time” or “V-T” fuses. But the fuses had to be adapted to work with different artillery guns. The U.S. Army gave that job to the Ordnance Research Center (ORC) at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. The ORC set up test sites at many locations, including Fort Miles.
The ORC built an experimental firing platform, an observation area, ammunition storage buildings and more near what is now Herring Point. Two officers and 23 enlisted men from the Army, as well as an officer from the Navy, were sent to conduct testing at Fort Miles.
From February of 1944 to September of 1945, the men fired more than 150,000 shells into the waters off Cape Henlopen from nine different artillery pieces. They recorded observations and data from Fire Control Tower 4 near Dewey Beach and Fire Control Tower 6 near Gordon’s Pond.
Perhaps the most important test occurred in June of 1945, when the fuses were used against a replica Japanese warplane placed on a platform just above the waves. Japanese suicide pilots, known as “kamikazes,” often attacked from very close to the water, so the fuses needed to work reliably in such situations.
Navy Lt. Cmdr. James Van Allen described Fort Miles as “the first thoroughly satisfactory facility … for verifying their properties against a plane low over the sea.” It is not an exaggeration to say that the tests done at Fort Miles saved hundreds of sailors from death by kamikaze attack.
The fortifications at Cape Henlopen did more than just protect the coast during the second World War. They also provided an important testing ground for a weapon that helped to end the conflict.