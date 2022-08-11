I confess. I have a secret passion for G&E Hardware.
I am a nice Jewish girl from New York. We don’t do hardware.
So I have had to rely on often self-proclaimed home-improvement gurus. They don’t really do hardware either.
In 2006, my husband, Benjamin, and I bought a vacation house in the Village of Bear Trap Dunes. One of very first houseguests stopped up the upstairs toilet. Don’t ask!
As soon as we got home to Maryland, I called my “expert” and asked for advice.
“You need a closet auger,” he said. “Be sure to get the very best closet auger you can.”
The next weekend we came back to Ocean View and had our first experience at G&E. First, it didn’t look like any hardware store I had ever seen. They had a bait fridge on the porch and Carhartt clothes next to the register. When we asked for help finding the finest closet auger they had in stock.
“We have one closet auger,” the G&E man said. “Ten dollars.”
We took it. It took the two of us several hours to get the snake-like device into the house and figure out how to use it. It worked!
The next year, a guest broke the seat on the self-same toilet. Don’t ask! I took the unbroken half to G&E.
“This lady wants to buy half a toilet seat,” one G&E guy joked. Then he led me to the right seat in the right size at the right price.
After Benjamin died in 2014, I did come to rely on friends here to help with minor repairs — not that Benjamin, a nice Jewish boy from New York, knew much more about hardware than I did.
But I find a reason to go to G&E almost every time I am in Ocean View. I need a new flagpole or duplicate house keys or rust remover for an old wrought-iron table.
This summer, I am working on my wooden porch glider, which has begun to show signs of age. I went to G&E for polyurethane spray and discovered the store had moved to bigger, brighter premises. The bait fridge is still outside, but not on the front porch. They have stopped carrying Carhartt, but they do have a stuffed deer mounted on the wall near the hunting rifles.
I realize what I find so satisfying about G&E. There are very few arenas in my life where I think that people really know what they are doing, even when they swear that they are experts. I still know almost nothing about hardware. But I feel confident that these people do.
This week, I am going back because I need more polyurethane. I know that nobody at G&E is going to try to sell me new-and-improved, high-test or deluxe polyurethane. Just the basic stuff in a spray can that even an unskilled do-it-yourselfer like me can manage. After that, who knows what project I might tackle now that I have discovered there are two types of screwdrivers — a Phillips and the other kind.
Or maybe I’ll just get a new flagpole.
Leslie Milk is the former Lifestyle editor of The Washingtonian magazine and author of “It’s Her Wedding, But I’ll Cry If I Want To: A survival Guide for the Mother of the Bride.”