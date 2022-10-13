When you live at the beach, there are two types of people who rejoice when the waves turn wicked:
The surfers and the shell-seekers.
Those are the folks who know that pounding surf means “go time” — grab the boards or the buckets, because it’s about to get real fun out there.
It took this shell-hunter a few days after the recent storm to head for the sand — things like a deadline, a broken refrigerator and a high school soccer game intervened, alas.
But last Saturday seemed like a perfect day to grab an old popcorn bucket and get going. Gorgeous blue skies, perfect hoodie weather. A nice cool breeze bounced through the bayberries, and the warmth of the sun felt glorious after five (or was it 500?) days of rainy ickiness.
After some internal debate, I settled on Conquest Road in Delaware Seashore State Park — not as popular as the inlet, so the likelihood of some good stuff being left for me seemed higher.
Once over the dune, I could see wide ribbons of shells and stones along several frack lines, behind one of the more spectacular tidepools I’ve seen. There were whitecaps on the tidepool — actually, pools, as there were a series of connected pools all up and down the beach.
As luck would have it, there only seemed to be a handful of others plying the beach for shells that day, along with a few fishermen who stood along the surf and one young girl having great success with a kite. She didn’t seem to need the shouted instructions of several adults nearby.
Swinging my bucket in one hand, with my camera along for the adventure, I started walking north, since there seemed to be fewer humans to compete with in that direction.
One thing about shells that fascinates me is the fact that I have no idea why I like the ones I like. But I do have definite preferences.
I’m no expert, but I know the one you put up to your ear to “hear the ocean” in this part of the world is a whelk, not a conch. I know a slipper shell from a mussel shell, and I know an auger from an angel wing.
I don’t necessarily prefer one type of shell over another. If I had to choose, though, my favorites are actually pieces of shells — the ones that have so many holes they look like one of those French lace cookies everybody’s mom made in the ’70s. The more holes, the better.
Sometimes I just like the way a shell feels in my hand. Others, I’m attracted to by their deep or unusual colors. Occasionally, I’m drawn to a shell simply because I’ve never seen one like it.
The pile in the bucket from Saturday’s Conquest Road trip is a great example. There are some absolutely huge clam shells that I picked just because they’re huge. There are a few pieces of sea glass — nothing unusual, just brown and clear, the most common colors. There are itty-bitty spiral ones that fit on the end of my finger. There are some that aren’t even shells — just rocks that were particularly smooth or unusually colored.
There’s one “stone” that I suspect is a fossil, with ridges around the edge that our rock-enthusiast digital content editor here at the Coastal Point said might be a trilobite. Whatever it is, it’s cool, we both agreed.
Shells are all over my house… in a giant Mason jar in the kitchen, in a big celadon bowl in the living room, on my desk… everywhere.
Thanks to my youngest, my mom also has quite the collection. Ever since he was a little guy, he has gathered shells for his MomMom. Without fail. Now, he’s 18, taller than his dad, and still does not set foot in sand without picking out a good-sized handful for his grandmother. Every single time.
She’s the only beneficiary of his shell kindness. He doesn’t think anyone else deserves them, apparently. Last Saturday, when I proudly returned from my Conquest Road conquest, he looked at my haul, laughed and said, “MomMom’s gonna be surprised when she doesn’t see popcorn in there.” (He’s also been sharing the spoils of his popcorn-shop summer job this year, in addition to his usual shells.)
Me: “Wait… these are my shells… oh, never mind.”
There’s no point in arguing with the Shell Giver.
But really, this thing with giving shells to MomMom brought about one of the more traumatic events of his childhood.
One Fourth of July, just a few years ago, after attending the fireworks show in Bethany Beach, we were crossing a street filled with the usual jam of post-pyrotechnics traffic. About halfway across, the load shifted in the bag he was carrying — and the shells he’d been collecting for MomMom all day fell with a sickening clatter onto the roadway.
There was no way we could stop and pick them up without one of us getting run over, so the shells were sacrificed to the traffic gods. He was gutted. When I saw his face and realized how devastated he was, my own heart shattered like a jingle shell under a size 13 Croc.
I think he’ll be trying to replace those shells forever. It still makes me feel sick just thinking about it.
Saturday, as I was walking the beach, I thought about the existential aspects of shell collecting. How do we decide which ones to put in the bucket and which ones to pick up, turn over, and place back on the sand? What makes one shell a keepsake and one just a random piece of calcium carbonate?
What is it that brings us out to the beaches after those big storms, buckets and bags in hand, bending, over and over, to inspect the next shiny object?
Is there a lesson in the fact that shells always seem to be much prettier, brighter, shinier, when they’re still at the water’s edge, rather than dried out from the wind and sun?
Seems to me there’s more to it than simply the thrill of the hunt. Something about a shell that makes us happy to hold it in our hand — or up to our ear, if we’re lucky enough to find a whelk.
I know this: I hope my man-child of a son will someday take his own little people shell-hunting and that they maybe bring a few back for their grandma.