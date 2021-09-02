Constitution Day & Citizenship Day is a single celebration that commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution while also recognizing both naturalized citizens and those born in the U.S. It’s a day to learn about these subjects, as well as a day many people become naturalized citizens in group ceremonies. (On average, about 700,000 people become U.S. citizens every year.)
To celebrate, we’re looking at an unusual closeup of the Statue of Liberty, a welcoming sight to immigrants and a symbol of freedom since 1886. The statue’s tablet has the date of the signing of the Declaration of Independence (July 4, 1776) inscribed in Roman numerals: “JULY IV MDCCLXXVI.”
So why is the day of Sept. 17 both Constitution Day & Citizenship Day? The reason is rooted in the World War II era. In 1940, Congress created I Am an American Day, a demonstration of U.S. patriotism. A dozen years later, President Harry Truman signed into law Citizenship Day, which replaced I Am an American Day and moved the observance to Sept. 17 — the day the Constitution was signed in 1787.
Eventually, in 2004, the day was designated as the mash-up of observances we have today — the jointly celebrated Constitution Day & Citizenship Day.