Over the course of 20 years in business, we haven’t seen a crisis as unique and difficult to solve as the one we’re currently facing over child care.
As the owners and managers of Heather’s Home Works LLC, a trusted local cleaning company in Dagsboro, child care shortages hurt our bottom line sharply, as well as our team culture.
The vast majority of our workforce are women, and many of them mothers. They work hard to make ends meet, but a lack of child care in the area wreaks havoc. Some have family or neighbors who help out, but that’s not always the case. The rest are forced to scramble for care, which is often too expensive, unreliable or too far away. Even when they can access care, affording it is another matter — they might expect to pay 90 percent of their daily wage toward a provider.
I know they’re frustrated. They have to choose: Do I give up half or all of my work schedule to take care of a child? Is it even worth working anymore?
For years, a huge chunk of our work came from the area’s many rental properties, which typically turn over their occupants on Saturdays. But our staff simply found it impossible to find care for their children on Saturdays. We had to cut the service out of our offerings altogether. It accounted for about 25 percent of our yearly revenue.
As a state, we need to wake up to the fact that child care is essential economic infrastructure. It not only supports our children’s development, but it allows caregivers to join the workforce and contribute to our communities.
Deeper state investments will allow child care centers to hire and retain more staff — and take on more families. Today most childcare workers make minimum wage, with little to no benefits.
We’re asking legislators on the Joint Finance Committee to invest more in early child care and education. You can do the same here: https://bit.ly/JFCFY24_ActNow.
Heather DeMarie and Lexi Santa Barbara are the owner and manager of Heather’s Home Works LLC in Dagsboro, and are members of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.