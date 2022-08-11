Here are four words that describe me perfectly: I don’t like change.
That came into clear focus a couple weeks ago when it pained me to admit it was time to buy a new washing machine. There really wasn’t anything wrong with the old one, I reasoned, fingering two rusty holes that had worn through the metal around the tub. So, what’s a little rust?
I tried to ignore that this machine, which I bought in 2002, had been recently repaired twice — once for leaking water all over the laundry room floor and into the hallway, and another time for not wringing all the water out. That second repair failed.
But I could live with that, I told myself, as I tried to get used to the high-pitched squeal the poor old girl made when she limped into the spin cycle, sending my cats running under the sofa and making the dogs paw at their ears.
I could survive with only one cycle removing most of the water in sheets and pillowcases, I reasoned, as I squeezed and twisted a comforter then dragged it, sopping wet, into the dryer.
I would have laughed at my own stubbornness, but I was too stubborn.
I blame my parents, survivors of the Great Depression who fixed everything and rarely replaced anything. They had the same refrigerator for 30 years, and when my mum finally bought a new one, she had my dad move the old one into the den, where it continued to keep bottles of Coke and ginger ale frosty and cold.
Years ago, when I bought a home and my toilet wouldn’t flush, my dad rushed to my rescue with two twist ties he looped together. He attached one end to the long piece of plastic that holds the flapper and the other end to the handle, winked at me and said, “There you go, Sue.” My dad could fix anything with a toothpick dipped in Super Glue. Once, I watched him vent a dryer using an empty 2-liter bottle of Pepsi. Ingenious.
If he were still alive, he would have found a way to keep that old washer going. Both my parents were living when I bought it. My mother stayed at my house that day, keeping an eye on my tiny Yorkshire terrier, Russell, and awaiting the machine’s delivery while I was working.
Ah, memories.
The years go by, and even grumpy journalists have to give in. I reluctantly went to Home Depot and ordered a shiny LG something or other with digital numbers and the ability to play a little tune, instead of setting off an annoying buzzer, when it stops.
Right away, we had an argument.
It came with a 7,000-page booklet and the first 100 pages or so were pictures with lines drawn to the parts. Lid. Tub. Dial. Reservoir Where You Pour Bleach.
“I don’t need you to point that out to me. What do you think this is, ‘Romper Room’?” I hissed, as I stood in front of it trying to figure out what to press and why the numbers were lighting up but the tub wasn’t turning. I have always hated instruction manuals, and I wasn’t about to read this washer’s version of “War & Peace.” Or Permanent Press.
“Just wash my socks and my favorite Annapolis T-shirt and stop blinking, or you’ll be in the dump tomorrow,” I told it.
After several episodes of trial and error, and continued refusal to read the instructional volume, I figured out the detergent has to go in first, then the laundry on top. This machine does not like powdered detergent and will leave it clumped on my Land’s End monogrammed white dress shirts. So I had to switch to liquid.
When it starts, it plays a few more notes that make me roll my eyes, then eventually, and slowly, begins to churn, weighing the clothes before determining how long it will wash them.
This contraption really doesn’t have a high opinion of my intelligence.
I miss the old machine. It let me make all the decisions. I could open the lid even after it started and toss in a washcloth or dish towel I forgot. I decided the size of the load, the water temperature. This one locks the lid like a prison door as soon as I press Start, and decides whether to use warm, hot or cold water. This washer is agitating. It needs a smack.
When the delivery guys brought it and loaded up the old one, I asked them to try to find a home for it, because even at 20 years old, it had life left in it. One of them, who hadn’t yet reached his own 20th birthday, was doubtful. “Really, ma’am, they just crush ’em,” he said. I cringed.
“But I don’t like change,” I called after him as he drove away, as though he was a counselor instead of the driver of a bulky white truck with my old friend inside.
It’s nighttime now in the Canfora residence. I’m writing, finally settling down after a busy day, watching the clock edge closer to 10 p.m., listening to the washer spin all the excess water from a load of bath towels.
A few minutes ago, I walked past it, on my way to change into my pajamas.
“Know-it-all,” I scoffed.
“You’re young and strong now, but the day will come when you can’t wring any longer, either. Put that in your spin cycle and play a few notes.”