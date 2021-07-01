We take a lot of things for granted every day in our country. One of them is the freedom to read whatever we want: books, newspapers, magazines or comic books. It’s our business, and there’s a wealth of information available on almost every subject imaginable, in print and online sources. We have wonderful libraries, bookstores, thrift stores, church bazaars, garage sales and sources only accessible to younger generations. This is one of the many blessings we enjoy in America.
Molly Guptill Manning pointed a bright spotlight on this for me in her 2014 bestseller, “When Books Went to War.”
The heart of the book is an inspiring story of the extraordinary efforts of libraries, schools, individual book donors, publishers and the government to collect, reprint and distribute millions of books to the men and women serving in the U.S. military around the world during World War II.
But the first chapter is a stark contrast account of the banning and burning of books in Germany and conquered nations under Adolph Hitler from 1933 to the end of the war in 1945.
Among the thousands of banned books were the works of all Jewish authors and hundreds of others, including: Ernest Hemmingway, Upton Sinclair, Helen Keller, Jack London, H.G. Wells, Sinclair Lewes and G.K. Chesterson.
Any book considered inconsistent with Nazi ideology, racial theories and policies was subject to destruction. Surely the Bible had to be prohibited, although I didn’t see it listed. Banned books were collected and confiscated from libraries, universities, museums, archives — even from individual homes — and destroyed. Sometimes in festive public events.
Beyond burning books, in their further efforts to transform Germany, the Nazis imposed tight controls on all speech in the press, radio, music, art, film and education to conform to his National Socialism.
In education, Jewish and opposition teachers and scholars were dismissed and barred from lecturing. Directives were issued that students must be taught “race science, heredity and genealogy” based on Nazi theories. Freedom of opinion and expression essentially were dead. And then came the horror of the Holocaust.
That historical account in Molly Guptill Manning’s book made me think about how fortunate we are to read and talk about whatever we want on any subject of interest. I don’t know how extensive or rare that right is in the world today. But when you read or listen to the news, you realize that it’s severely limited or doesn’t exist in too many countries: Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, to name some I’ve read about. With all that in mind, it’s clear to me that, whether you choose to read one book a year, a month or a day, it’s something to appreciate.
So, when we celebrate Independence Day on July 4, one of the many things we can be thankful for is the courage of those who declared and won our independence. It’s a day to think about the representatives of the 13 new states in 1776 who proclaimed to the world in the Declaration of Independence:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights; that among them are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…”
And we can pause and remember with gratitude the wisdom of all those who later specified and ensured those God-given or natural rights in the Constitution, including the freedom of speech and the press in the First Amendment. The freedom to write and read the views expressed is an integral part of that.
This is just something to think about when we pick up the newspaper in the morning or browse and find a book to take to the beach or read in other quiet moments. It’s not something to take for granted. Happy Independence Day!