Bumblebee was a Cold War project, but the story begins during World War II.
In 1943, the Nazi air force began attacking allied ships with glide bombs. Warplanes could launch the bombs before getting in range of a ship’s guns, and the bombs could be guided using radio controls.
In the Pacific, Allied ships faced suicide attacks by Imperial Japanese pilots called “kamikazes.” Glide bombs and kamikazes were difficult to defend against using the artillery guns on ships at the time.
Faced with such threats, the U.S. Navy asked the Applied Physics Lab, or APL, to create a new weapon to defend American warships. APL researchers decided that for the project to succeed, they would need to use a ramjet. Ramjets suck in and compress air, using it to create more thrust. However, no one had used one in a missile before.
Initial testing was done at Island Beach in New Jersey. It soon became clear that there were too many ships operating in the area for secret missile tests. In December 1945, Bumblebee equipment began shifting to Fort Miles. The area around Cape Henlopen offered more room for testing.
New research buildings were raised near Battery Herring, while tracking equipment was attached to the battery and some of the World War II-era fire control towers. Rockets were test-fired from the beaches east and south of Herring Point.
Eventually, the problems from Island Beach reappeared — there was too much activity in the area. In March 1947, Bumblebee was relocated to Topsail Island, N.C.
The project produced several successful missiles by the time it ended in the 1960s. Research for Bumblebee also led to solid-fuel boosters used in vehicles such as the Space Shuttle. Without Bumblebee and the tests conducted at Fort Miles, we might not have the modern space program.
One interesting footnote comes from civilian pilot Horace Wenyon. In September 1946, Wenyon was flying near Rehoboth Beach when he spotted an unidentified object streaking into the sky. A month later, the same thing happened. On June 2, 1947, he saw it again. Wenyon reported each sighting to the FBI. Eventually, his reports made their way to the Air Force, which was studying possible extraterrestrial sightings under the codename “Bluebook.”
Wenyon never claimed he had spotted an extraterrestrial craft — he suggested it was a rocket, which is the same conclusion the Bluebook investigators reached. The objects Wenyon saw were officially declared to have been Bumblebee rockets from Fort Miles. However, Bumblebee testing at Fort Miles ended three months before the last sighting was reported.
So did Wenyon get the date wrong, or did he see something unexplained? Hopefully, further research can solve this mystery.
Bumblebee was an audacious project that successfully produced supersonic fleet defense missiles and advanced our understanding of rocketry.
