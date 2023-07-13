July 14 is Bastille Day in France, a national holiday celebrated like our Independence Day. It marks the day in 1789 when French citizens stormed the infamous Bastille prison in Paris in their revolt against the rule of King Louis XVI. The key to the Bastille has been displayed in the home of George Washington, our first president, in Mount Vernon, Va., since 1797 — always a surprise to visitors.
To understand how the key wound up in Mount Vernon and why Bastille Day is a day for us to remember, and maybe celebrate, we have to start with French assistance in our Revolutionary War.
France came to the aid of the new United States after 1776, providing crucial financial and military support. After a Treaty of Alliance in 1778, that support included direct French army and navy assistance. Historical records indicate that more than 2,100 French soldiers and sailors died in the war for our independence. Without France, it would have been a longer and more costly struggle.
But even before 1778, volunteers with military experience had been coming from France and other countries to help. Liberty is a noble cause. The Marquis Lafayette was one of the first. He had been commissioned as an officer in the French army when he was 13 and was 19 when he arrived in Philadelphia in 1776 to volunteer. His full, formal name was Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roch Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de La Fayette. (Introductions took a long time.) In America, he was generally known by his title and last name.
Informed that the Continental Congress could not afford to pay him, Lafayette said he would serve without pay. With that (and his credentials), he was commissioned as a major-general in the American army. He was assigned to the staff of George Washington, the commanding general of the army, and served with distinction during the war. He was wounded in the Battle of Brandywine and commanded an American unit in the decisive victory in Yorktown in 1781, when an army of American and French troops and a French fleet defeated the British.
With the end of the war, Lafayette returned to France and later became a leader at the beginning of the French Revolution. He served in the National Constituent Assembly and helped write the “Declaration of the Rights of Man and Citizens,” a foundation document in the new Republic of France, inspired by our Declaration of Independence.
After seizure of the Bastille, Lafayette — who had been appointed commander of the National Guard in Paris — ordered its demolition. Afterwards, workers presented the wrought-iron key to the prison to Lafayette, who sent it to Washington as a gift, with this note:
“Give me leave, My dear General, to present you with a picture of the Bastille just as it looked after I had ordered its demolition, with the Main Key of that fortress of despotism. It is a tribute which I owe as A Son to My Adoptive father, as an Aide de Camp to My General, as a Missionary of liberty to its patriarch.”
He included a drawing of the Bastille ruins by the architect who oversaw the demolition.
Washington treasured the gift. He displayed the iron key, which is about 7 inches long and weighs 1 pound, 3 ounces, in a gilded wood and glass case in the formal state dining room while he was president. When he returned to Mount Vernon at the end of his second term, in 1797, the key was displayed in the main entry hall of the residence. That’s where it was when the property was purchased by the Mount Vernon Ladies Association in 1858. And that’s where it remains today, preserved as a treasured artifact in the museum setting of Washington’s home, a symbol of liberty and connection with our oldest ally.
So, on July 14, Bastille Day we can remember the support of France in winning our independence, the service of the Marquis Lafayette, known as a “Hero of Two Nations,” and our shared dedication to freedom.
In celebration, there’s wine, of course; French beers (like Kronenbourg 1664 and 1664 Blanc); and apple cider or Calvados from Normandy. Don’t forget the cheese from France (246 varieties, according to Charles DeGaulle). Dinner’s another story. I hope you enjoy Bastille Day.