On Veterans Day 2022 in Delaware, it was cloudy and raining. There were various veterans recognition ceremonies scattered in small groups throughout the state. Local media covered some of those events. Then, it was over.
As I drive by Delaware farm homes, I see the Marine and Army, sometimes Navy, flags flying under our American flags.
I must admit as a Navy Vietnam War vet, each time I see those military service flags, some scene or personal relationship during my military active-duty service pops into my mind. For a moment, I am back in time.
I served on active duty from 1963 to 1992, (two Vietnam tours), which was both before the all-volunteer force and after it became a fact of life. Before the all-volunteer force, I was called a “lifer” by those non-career folks. What I discovered is that the all-volunteers force had the unintended consequence resulting in most Americans never having to experience military service.
In fact, most parents today do not encourage their children to serve in the military. Of the 18- to 24-year age group the military likes to recruit from, only about 11 percent express any interest in military service. Most of that age group, however, if they sign up, will be disqualified for various reasons, including health problems, crime records or failing drug tests.
Recently, I read that the military services were having major problems meeting their recruiting goals. The Army fell 15,000 short of its 2022 recruiting goal, or down 25 percent. When the Navy recently announced it was opening enlistment to those 41 years old, my heart skipped a beat.
Something must be done by our national, state and local leaders, teachers and parents to encourage “military service” to one’s country as a very positive thing in gaining unique experience, training and providing a deeper appreciation of the blessings of freedom and sacrifice in America.
By the way, business leaders know that hiring a vet provides a team member who is disciplined and goal-oriented.
So, Veterans Day is over, but the everyday challenge of recruiting young (and not so young) Americans for military service continues to be a major challenge. We must meet this challenge.
God bless America!