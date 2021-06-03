My sister sent me a text message reminding me June 6 is my birthday. She’s nine years older, my only sibling, and, every year, gets more excited about the anniversary of my birth than anybody has since the first time I opened my eyes and saw my mother’s loving smile.
She wanted a baby sister for years and, as the family story goes, begged my mother to name me Betsy, after her Betsy Wetsy baby doll. She wasn’t too thrilled when my parents chose Susan, for the maternal grandmother who died before I met her, even though my sister is named Mary, for my dad’s mother.
I don’t think my sister has ever called me “Susan.” Once in a while she’ll use “Sue” but immediately created nicknames for the baby sister that adored her, the most popular being “Mick,” “Finn” and “Irma.” That first one had some connection to Mickey Mouse, I believe, but mystery surrounds the others.
My family was sobriquet-happy. My dad called me “Saucie” — he said because spaghetti sauce has always given me heartburn, as much as I love it spooned on buttered bread for lunch. He chose “Ro,” referring to a rodent joke, for my sister, and once, in a crowded department store in Pittsburgh, near where I grew up, had my mother paged as “Cornelia.”
Her name was Concetta, but she always went by Tina.
Mum, my sister and I were shopping for winter coats at a department store and my dad must have gotten separated from us, because he talked the store manager into borrowing the microphone and paged my mother, saying, “Cornelia, please meet your husband at the front door.” I could hear the mischievous smile in his voice.
My mother stopped, the hanger holding a brown leather jacket in her hand, gasped, scowled and kind of hissed, “I’m going to kill your father.”
We girls tried to stifle our giggles, but my dad could make us laugh until we cried.
All these years later, my sister and I often talk about his antics and how he kept the family entertained.
“Be looking for a package from Amazon from me, for your birthday,” my sister wrote to me in a recent text message.
“Yeah, another birthday,” I typed back, pretending to have a ho-hum attitude, even though everybody knows I love getting packages.
Birthdays are welcome. As the years progress, I’m more and more grateful for them. So many of my high-school classmates have died that there are plans for a reunion sooner than originally planned, so we can enjoy each other as long as possible.
I’m thankful for life at the beach since I was 28 years old, and for a career I still find intriguing.
Coincidentally, two years ago, on my birthday, I joined the staff of the award-winning Coastal Point, where I happily work with some of the finest journalists in the business. Here’s to two more, times two, squared.
On Sunday, I’ll celebrate another year by reading my other favorite newspapers, the New York Times and Washington Post, going to church, maybe sitting on the beach for a couple hours. Then the sun will appear Monday morning and, with it, deadlines, but that’s OK.
“Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time,” Max Ehrmann wrote in the classic prose poem “Desiderata.” “Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans.”
I think I’ll take that advice. And another slice of cake.