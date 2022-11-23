It hasn’t been the greatest year. The coronavirus slithered into my nasal passages this past summer like a sneaky serpent, and its cough lingers. I lost one of my oldest and dearest friends in August and, a few weeks later, said goodbye to the 15-year-old beagle I adored.
So, deep breath, and remembering that Thanksgiving is even more important in 2022, because it reminds us to concentrate on blessings instead of sorrows. And, because there will be sage stuffing — my mother’s cherished recipe — fresh cranberries simmering in a saucepan first thing Thanksgiving morning as I listen to parades on TV, and pumpkin pie. All my favorites.
English poet George Herbert wrote a kind of prayer in his poem “Gratefulness,” beseeching, in part, “Thou that hast given so much to me. Give one thing more, a grateful heart … Not thankful, when it pleaseth me, as if thy blessings had spare days, but such a heart, whose pulse may be thy praise.” It’s a lovely reminder of the importance of gratitude.
This year I am thankful for:
• That although the home test kit for COVID was such a bright red that it could have been used as a traffic signal, thanks to vaccines and a booster shot, I was able to continue working right through it, fever, rapid-fire sneezing and all, sitting on the sofa in my Life Is Good pajama bottoms and a white T-shirt, laptop on my knees, writing articles for the Coastal Point, my favorite newspaper.
• The most incredible, dramatic sunsets this autumn, with pinks, blues and shades of citrus streaking the sky and reflecting off the water at the pond where I walk my younger beagle, Crusoe, reminding me a master Artist is at work behind the clouds.
• A hot slice of cheese pizza and a Coke with little square ice cubes.
• Having my irritable, self-absorbed cat Waverly jump onto my lap late at night, as I’m watching the news, knead a few times, make a half circle then sit down, look me in the eye and start to purr. She dislikes everything, everyone, including her feline siblings, and swats them into a state of humility, but she and I have a connection. Four cats — David, Colton, Xander and Waverly — share my home, but Waves is my favorite.
• Getting the mail.
• Stretching in bed at sunrise and feeling the energy of a new day.
• Walking on the beach in Ocean City on a chilly November morning, warm in a hoodie, and seeing dolphins, dozens of them, feed by the inlet as the waves wash over the rocks and a cold breeze stirs the sand. One of my favorite Kahlil Gibran passages is, “And forget not that the earth delights to feel your bare feet and the winds long to play with your hair.”
• Berry-flavored Tic Tac mints.
• My blue-and-white polka dot comforter. No other blanket beckons the Sandman like this one.
• An hour of silence to sit in my recliner with a cup of black, sweet coffee poured into my Simon’s Cat mug and read the Sunday newspaper. I always begin with the features section, because I see it as the heart of the newspaper, just as the editorial page is the soul. Before I started school, my dad used to read the comics to me every Sunday, always starting with Blondie. He’d sit on his favorite big brown chair, and I’d stand in front of him, looking at the words as his finger moved under them, not realizing he was teaching me to read. It’s one of my favorite memories.
• Acorns, especially if they are wearing their jaunty hats.
• Finding a $10 bill in my coat pocket.
• The way new running shoes smell like Christmas morning and make you kind of bounce when you walk. No wonder Tigger is always smiling.
• The dark, sacred night, as Louis Armstrong sings in one of my favorite songs, “What a Wonderful World.”
• The hymn “How Great Thou Art.”
• Flames. Whether in a pit or fireplace, they are fascinating to watch as they encircle dry wood, making patterns of blues and orange, and sending a smoky smell into the air.
From my home to yours, I wish you a pleasing and memorable Thanksgiving Day that instills gratitude for everyday joys. They include this poignant “Footpath to Peace” written by American author and clergyman Henry Van Dyke.
“To be glad of life, because it gives you the chance to love and to work and to play and to look up at the stars.
“To be satisfied with your possessions, but not contented with yourself until you have made the best of them.
“To despise nothing in the world except falsehood and meanness, and to fear nothing except cowardice.
“To be governed by your admirations rather than by your disgusts.
“To covet nothing that is your neighbor’s except his kindness of heart and gentleness of manners.
“To think seldom of your enemies, often of your friends, and every day of Christ. And to spend as much time as you can, with body and with spirit, in God’s out-of-doors. These are little guideposts on the footpath to peace.”