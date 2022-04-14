About a week ago, I was working on a pretty boilerplate story about upcoming egg hunts. Actually, given the fact that so many egg hunts, as well as other public celebrations, have been missing for the last two years, I suppose it wasn’t boilerplate at all.
In the process of putting together a list of public egg hunts, I came across a notice for the Betty Madara Easter Egg Hunt. In case you’re new here, Miss Betty’s egg hunts are, well, legendary… which is borne out by the fact that her egg hunts continue 14 years after she passed away. This year, it turns out, is the 50th anniversary of Miss Betty’s first public egg hunt (adjusted for the cancelation of the hunt in 2020, at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic).
That’s how traditions are, though — the good ones live on well beyond the lifetimes of those who started them, in their back yards, and on the beaches and ballfields we love. Miss Betty, of course, was kind of legendary herself — a tough but loving soul whose diminutive stature belied the size of her heart.
Lately, I’ve had a lot of opportunities to reflect on the many reasons I’m grateful to have lived and worked in this community for more than 25 years. Knowing Miss Betty even a little bit, having interviewed her for what I figure might have been the 25th anniversary of her Easter event, is just one of many. (I might not be a local, but I am married to an IR grad — that counts for something, right?)
Another recent story that makes me feel grateful: an interview with Millville Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Doug Scott. One day recently, Scott gave me a tour of the construction of the addition and renovation at the Millville firehouse. Not only did I see the great improvements in the 37-year-old building up close, but I got to see how leaders lead.
Scott talked to me for about an hour, but very little of that conversation was about himself — he was quick to credit those who work at the firehouse, both paid and volunteer, with the fire company’s efforts to keep up with unprecedented growth in the area it serves.
Talking to him made me think — a lot — about how much a community can accomplish when it works together. For example, he expressed gratitude for the help the fire company has received not only from the municipalities it serves, but also from organizations such as the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, which he said was instrumental, along with the Town of Millville, in the success of the fire company’s first Chili Cook-Off, held at the Millville Community Building at Evans Park during the Fire & Ice Festival this past winter.
The event, by all accounts, was a huge success, bringing in $5,000 for the fire company. There are already plans afoot to make it even more successful next year, he said.
Scott also heaped praises on local businesses, including Lord’s Landscaping, which had netted the fire company $9,500 by hosting the Tour de Fuego event, also part of Fire & Ice. We talked a little, also, about how individuals, such as Kristina and Sean Malone, have improved their community. In the Malones’ case, their Santa’s Letters charity and their recent efforts to set up a discount program for veterans who support local businesses are examples of how one person — or two people — can make a big difference.
In Frankford, Police Chief Laurence Corrigan has become a regular reader at the Frankford Public Library, donning giant, striped Cat in the Hat headwear on at least one occasion. Before the pandemic put a damper on gatherings, Corrigan hosted special programs for children and teens in the town hall, which usually also involved large amounts of pizza and cupcakes.
The past two years have kept so many events “virtual,” with some attempts to continue to “meet” via Zoom or other programs that provide access via computers. We’re all tired of Zoom. Community involvement doesn’t seem as fun or rewarding when it involves so much screen time.
Some events — notably, the annual Operation SEAs the Day Warrior Family Beach Week — had to completely shut down two years in a row. As OSTD spokeswoman Annette Reeping has said, it’s just not an event that can be held virtually. The whole point is the personal connection, the relaxing beach time, the group activities, time spent with families who can relate to each other like no others can. It’s great to hear that Warrior Beach Week will be back this year.
There are so many examples, though, of organizations that stepped up and kept traditions going, even if in a different form, during the pandemic. Just days after Gov. John Carney’s emergency orders shut down large gatherings, the community organization Envision Frankford, together with the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, put together a “drive-through” Easter event, in which the Easter Bunny greeted families who drove through the firehouse parking lot and received bags of Easter goodies.
OK, now I’m going to switch gears a little, from Easter bunnies to the Elephant in the Room.
The landscape of our area is changing — and I’m not just talking about homes where farms used to be. With more and more folks moving here from “away,” it’s easy for locals to resent the “intrusion” of new neighbors from New York and New Jersey and Maryland, and Pennsylvania and wherever. Anyone who’s spent more than a few seconds on social media “locals” groups see the division between locals — however you define that term — and those who have moved here from elsewhere. It gets ugly, and frankly, it doesn’t do justice to any of the folks who live on this amazing little spit of land.
As I see it, you can look at it two ways. Let me explain: One look at the rosters of town officials around here and we can see that folks who are moving here are making their presence known. For example, in two of the three towns I cover, there are, in fact, no “locals” on the town councils. Every single council member in Millville and in Fenwick Island is a “come here.”
Now, you could look at that and say, “Wow, they’re taking over.” Or, you could be grateful that they’re stepping up, bringing their years of experience in all sorts of fields, from education to public administration, to the table, so to speak.
But as we’ve begun to wake up from our pandemic-induced slumber and shake off the isolation we’ve all endured in various degrees, it feels great to see so many jumping up and asking, “How can I help?”
Fire & Ice, this past February, was a great example of how organizations and individuals, when they work together, can achieve amazing things. At every Fire & Ice event I attended, from parking attendants to chili cooks to the ZZ-Top lookalike (a.k.a. Millville Building & Code Official Eric Evans) who made flames shoot skyward from an “ice chimney” one night, there was joy. It felt great to be able to gather again. (And right here I have to say that whoever came up with the idea of a beer garden in John West Park was a genius. Those of us who could walk home after quaffing a locally brewed beverage salute you.)
Life certainly didn’t stop as we struggled to find ways to connect during the pandemic. But it sure was different. Let’s hear it for those who kept things running, who brought us together however they could, who remembered what’s important.
Let’s celebrate the things we love about living here, and the people who make it so. And when the summer crowds come — and signs are abundant that they’ll be here in record numbers — remember to be kind to them and to those who serve them, and you, through the craziness of the summer season and beyond.
Be like Miss Betty. Be like the Malones. Be like Chief Corrigan. Put on your hat, reach out to your community, start a tradition. You never know — it might just outlive you. And how cool would that be?