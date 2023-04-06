Having a small budget shouldn’t stop you from making simple yet effective improvements to your home as you prepare to sell. As an agent and someone who has sold a home or two personally, I think the most important thing homeowners with a small budget can do is “simplify and spruce” things up.
Simplifying is a big one and it costs nothing. Now’s the time to declutter, purge closets and overflowing areas in order to make your home feel open and inviting to buyers.
Next, spruce things up a bit! We all know that first impressions go a long way. By investing a small amount of money on a “front porch facelift,” buyers will be eager to get into your home based on what they see on the outside. In the past, I’ve had sellers repaint their front door, purchase new planters to elevate the entryway on the porch, or simply get a few seasonal hanging pots to spruce up the front of their home. Additionally, I’d suggest having your home power-washed. At the very least, power-wash all walkways and porches. Buyers will appreciate the cleanliness and it’ll show the effort you put into prepping your home to sell.
Katelyn Townsend
Keller Williams
(302) 841-0199
First impressions when selling your home matter, even when on a budget. Planting beds trimmed and weeded, porches free from debris and spiderwebs, and doors not hanging off their hinges and nicely painted are some of the first steps. Inside, the house should be decluttered of all personal items, collections, paperwork, etc. Deep cleaning your ceiling fans and baseboards and have your home smelling fresh and clean are also imperative. These simple items show the buyer that the home is lovingly cared for and maintained. Finally, open shades and blinds and turn on lights for showings so that when someone enters the home they are not encased in darkness.
Recently, I went through a home and was honest about the house being too cluttered and needing some paint touch-ups. Once completed, I brought our stager in for suggestions, and she said to take down ALL the valences, heavy curtains etc. I sent videos to the client, and she remarked on how amazing her home looked! It took one hour and cost her nothing.
The easiest way to figure out the important items? Have a friend, neighbor or your agent come through and give an honest opinion on their first impression. Then roll up your sleeves and get started!
Christine McCoy
Coldwell Banker
(302) 339-5368
christine@therealmccoygroup.com
The most important things to do to prepare your home for sale are low-cost or even free! If you are physically able, tasks such as fresh neutral paint, decluttering, deep clean, routine maintenance, and yard cleanup may all be done on your own. While decluttering you may also find that you can sell some of your unused things on local marketplace sites to help offset the costs of hiring professionals as needed! In a past listing, we were removing a lot of furniture and also recommended that they have the carpets professionally shampooed. Some of the furnishings were large and difficult to move. We were able to sell $500 worth of furnishings, which covered the carpet clean and a hired mover for the larger pieces that needed to go! Your deep clean may include an oven self-clean cycle, dusting HVAC vents and fan blades, and some elbow grease throughout. Routine maintenance items could be replacing lightbulbs, changing filters, and securing loose railings. Yard cleanup like weeding, trimming, and blowing leaves off decks and walkways also goes a long way. Reaching out to a Realtor for an initial consultation is also free and most will create a specific list of recommendations!
Sarah Schifano
Long & Foster
(302) 858-3945