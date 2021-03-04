(Disclaimer: In using the term “father,” I am referring to biological fathers, adopted fathers or any father figure.)
When I was in graduate school, my wife worked in the campus bookstore. Jonathan, our oldest son, was 3 years old at the time, and we found a nice nursery school he could go to while I was in class or working at the college. Before the first day he would attend school, we took Jonathan to the school’s playground and told him about the neat things he would be doing there. He seemed convinced it would be fun.
Since my wife started work early in the morning, it fell to me to take Jonathan to the nursery school. I remember his first day vividly! We approached the school playground where kids were running about, playing and laughing. The teacher came over to us and greeted Jonathan by name. At that moment, I felt his small hand begin to quiver in mine. As I looked down at him, big tears were falling on his checks, and he said, “Daddy, you’re not going to leave me here, are you?”
My initial reaction was to say I would stay with him or take him with me. But, with a heavy heart and a lump in my throat, I placed his hands in the teacher’s, quickly turned, and walked away. I believe Jonathan, for the first time, felt left totally on his own.
When I returned that afternoon, however, Jonathan was on the swings giggling with a little friend he made, and in seeing me, yelled in a happy, loud voice, “I don’t want to go home!”
To this day, Jon is an affable, gregarious fellow who makes friends easily. I often wonder if that day convinced him he’s good at making friends and can approach new situations with confidence.
I share this personal experience as it proved to me, rather profoundly, there are times when a parent must let go of a daughter’s or son’s hand. These times present themselves in many forms as our children grow up. They come in allowing a nurse to give him a shot, or seeing her go on her first date, or seeing him driving off in a car by himself for the first time, or dropping her as a new student at the college dorm, or — one that was tough for this father — seeing him get married and moving away from the area.
But, without allowing these opportunities for individual growth, we could stifle the full potential of our children.
Of course, there are limits to what we let our children experience, related to their growth and development. For example, we do not let a toddler who is about to touch the glare of a burner do so to teach the child that will hurt! But, likewise, we do not sit by our child in kindergarten class to be sure the youngster has a good day.
We must remember that our children are separate from us and are on their own journey to becoming unique individuals.
In his insightful book “The Prophet,” Kahlil Gibran makes a powerful statement about the relationship between parents and their children when writing, “Children are from the parent, not of the parent.”
It is hard for a father who has unconditional love for his child to not want to make sure everything in the child’s life goes perfectly. But a hovering parent can disrupt the natural progress of a child’s development.
As tough as it may be, unconditional love is often expressed in the form of letting go of a child’s hand. We must trust that at age-appropriate times our children will find the strength and determination to handle things on their own. Just make sure they know you are there to lend a hand when truly needed.