(Disclaimer: In using the term “father,” I am referring to biological fathers, adopted fathers or any father figure.)
As a young man during the ’70s, I remember hearing a song that deeply impacted my concept of great parenting. The song was titled, “The Sweetest Gift” and was sung by Linda Ronstadt on her 1975 album, “Prisoner in Disguise.” Some words from the song follow:
One day a mother went to a prison
To see an erring but precious son
She told the warden how much she loved him
It did not matter what he had done
She did not bring to him a parole or pardon
She brought no silver, no pomp or style
It was a halo bright sent down from heaven’s light
The sweetest gift, a mother’s smile
This brief piece of poetry is most impressive to me because it succinctly emphasizes the power of a parent’s smile. And it is not just the smile that touched the son — it was the meaningful message it carried that, no matter what he had done, she loved him.
At the heart of our emotional core is the desire to be loved for no other reason but that we just are, without conditions! A father holds enormous power to offer such unconditional love to his children or to withhold it. Unconditional love for our children is essential if we are to have a positive impact on their lives and help them grow into strong, confident individuals.
It seems rather easy to feel such love for a child when she or he first enters the world. Except for what often seems like relentless crying and a complete paradox in trying to understand what the heck the infant wants, the young child is still somewhat pliable and manageable.
Although the world is no longer as peaceful as it was before bringing the offspring home, unconditional love for this cute little bundle seems natural. These are the “disruption of the status quo years” for any dad, but he is usually able to overcome the irritations that accompany this phase of fatherhood simply because of the love he feels for the little one and the partner who made the experience possible. Smiles often come easily.
As a child grows older, new challenges arise and more complex relationships evolve, but the intense need for the unconditional love of a father never wanes. The young person quickly begins to strive for independence and expresses the innate desire to be an individual. This brings with it the struggle of giving a child freedom to develop independence while providing age-appropriate guidance and protection to keep the young one out of harm’s way.
It also brings moments of great tension. But as fathers we must try hard not to let the heat of the moment bring with it the “heart burn” feeling that the child has crossed a line and is in danger of losing the father’s love. I am not saying we should not express our anger and disappointment when our children misbehave. But we need to remain focused on the behavior and never couch our response in terms that make our children feel our love for them is in jeopardy.
Early on, I developed a set of phrases to keep close in mind when one of my kids misbehaved to the point I became upset and loud. My favorites were: “That is not how a Witmer behaves!” and “I don’t like the way you’re acting. Now, you either stop it or I’ll stop it for you!” or my wife’s infamous declaration, “If you don’t behave, I’m going to get the wooden spoon!” Of course, no one really knew what her threat meant.
The point is the behavior is the focus, not the child’s person. If we use expressions like, “You’re bad!” or “You are a brat!” the focus is taken off the behavior and gives the child a negative image of self. Never just ignore the misbehavior but make behavior the point of your reaction as you correct it.
No matter what the child has done, and no matter what consequences must follow, the unconditional love of a father must never be in doubt, for it is vital in helping the child develop the emotional strength needed to handle many of life’s ups and downs. So, I suggest you develop a set of behavior-directed statements to draw upon while letting off steam when your child misbehaves. And, after the incident is resolved, remember the power of a smile — particularly that of a dad.