(Disclaimer: In using the term “father,” I am referring to biological fathers, adopted fathers or any father figure.)
When my daughter was just over 1 year old, I experienced the classic horror of a child running toward a busy street, chasing a rolling ball. I caught my daughter, scolded her fiercely, and, yes, and nearly involuntarily, gave her a swat on the butt.
You would have thought I gave her a shot with a needle. She screamed so loud my wife came out of the house, thinking something much more serious had occurred. I explained the situation and the automatic response of giving her a whack on the hind end. We decided her extreme outburst was due to fact that I never had spanked my daughter, nor did thereafter.
When the final sniffles faded, I gave her a hug and emphasized how dangerous it was to run out on the street. Although she probably did not fully conceptualize the message, she knew that running toward the street resulted in a really upset daddy. Further, the hug emphasized I still loved her. By the way — she never ran toward that street again.
Now, it would be a terribly wrong to take from this story that one should hit children and then hug them as a routine method for disciplining a child. As a rule, physical punishment does more harm than good; the by-products of a child being hit frequently as a form of punishment often result in an abnormal sense of fear and unnatural self-deprecation, among other unhealthy attributes.
The reason for the illustration is to express that when, as a father, we must rise to the occasion and be responsibly harsh, be sure to have maintained enough of a positive emotional relationship with your child so before, during and after such an event, your child can handle the discipline in a mentally balanced manner.
I like to think of this balance by what I refer to as “the Emotional Savings Account theory” that pays great dividends when it is kept balanced between a father and a child. The idea is to deposit enough positive emotional credits between you and your child so when it is necessary to reprimand the youngster, or when you may go overboard in reacting to some behavior, a child has enough positive emotional credit to know your love and care has not be lost.
It is important to realize the credit must be established before the child needs to make a withdraw. In other words, reacting poorly and trying to build credit during the episode makes the child feel uneasy and that the parent is not being sincere. This does not mean it is wrong or weak to say you are sorry or tell the child you did not mean to overreact. Saying you regret your response is the interpersonal code that allows the child to access the positive emotional credit the two of you established along the way.
It seems like common sense, but the emotional balance between ourselves and our children requires deliberate effort to not slide into an over-draft relationship in which there are no assets to balance the negative feelings that require our children to make emotional withdrawals.
We want to have the type of relationship with our children so when we need to be stern, and sometimes harsh, it will not be emotionally devastating to them or us. There is little doubt that you will be looked upon as the bad guy on occasion and as a father who is “so mean!” But, you know that you must stand your ground, and allow the youngster to experience disappointment and related consequences. However, if you have made enough positive deposits, you will both find your relationship has remained nicely balanced.