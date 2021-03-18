(Disclaimer: In using the term “father,” I am referring to biological fathers, adopted fathers or any father figure.)
During moments of frustration, it is natural to say things we do not mean.
I remember an incident early in my life where I vicariously felt the pain of someone being hurt by the hasty words of another. My grandfather and grandmother often took in foster children. Eugene was one such ward who at 5 years of age my whole family came to love dearly.
As all youngsters do, Eugene was being mischievous one afternoon when I was visiting my grandparents. Being frustrated by Eugene’s behavior, my grandfather, without much thought blurted out, “Eugene, if you don’t behave, I’m going to send you back to the orphanage!”
The image of the fear and pain I saw in Eugene’s little face as he ran crying, became an indelible mental picture to me. Being a naive 11-year-old, I asked, “Grandpap, would you really send him back?” He responded, “Of course not, I just got angry!” In an unforgiving tone and uncharacteristic stance against my grandfather, I shouted, “Then you shouldn’t have said it!” as I stormed out of the room.
Eugene was misbehaving and needed to be corrected. Unfortunately, instead of focusing on the inappropriate behavior and correcting it, my grandfather “lost it” and threw an emotional dart that obviously hit Eugene in a hurtful way.
Now, before vilifying my grandfather, let me assure you I am certain he felt extremely bad the moment he realized what he said. There were many more times my grandfather showed Eugene the love and affection equal to that given by the best of fathers. I know, after Eugene was suddenly and illegally snatched away from my grandparents by his biological father, my grandfather severely regretted having ever told Eugene he would send him back to the orphanage or caused Eugene ever to feel hurt or unwanted.
Reactions like my grandfather’s, when in anger we say hurtful things to those we care for wholeheartedly, are part of any significant relationship. And, unless one is extremely callous, we quickly regret what we have said. The pain felt by the recipient of our words is often equaled by the persistent remorse we feel for having uttered them.
My point for sharing the incident between my grandfather and Eugene is not to make you anxious or think when you err in this manner irreparable damage has been done to the relationship. We are all human and often express ourselves vehemently.
I learned early to try to pause before addressing my children in moments of frustration or anger; sometimes I failed to do so. Most importantly, however, when making amends for my overreaction, I found comfort in knowing I had made enough positive contributions to my relationship with my children that we could work through the difficulty and prevent long-lasting tension and pain.