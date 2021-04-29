(Disclaimer: In using the term “father,” I am referring to biological fathers, adopted fathers or any father figure.)
As fathers, we often find it frustrating when our children do not understand our perfectly-good reasoning.
When our oldest son, Jon, was 12 and our youngest son, Ben, was 5, a movie starring Howie Mandel and Fred Savage called “Little Monsters” was released. The movie tells the story of a young boy becoming friends with the monster under his bed and learning how monsters under kids’ beds play pranks on children.
Jon, at 12, found the movie entertaining and was watching one evening on the family television. Unfortunately, before I could whisk him away, Ben saw enough of the movie to be horrified to learn there are monsters under kids’ beds. When tucking Ben in that night, as you might expect, Ben was afraid there were monsters under his bed and was “too scared” to go to sleep.
I tried to tell Ben that the movie was make believe and there are no such things as monsters. I felt my comments were reasonable and he need not be worried, but they were having no affect. So, I got an idea! I asked Ben to tell me about Howie’s monster. He said the monster was ugly, scary and stinky. I replied, if monsters are stinky, they won’t want to be where it smells good.
That made sense to Ben. So, I went and got my Right Guard deodorant and lightly sprayed under Ben’s bed and told him no stinky monster would want to come under his bed now! After a pleasant nighttime story and a few songs, Ben went off to sleep. Unfortunately, for the next few weeks, whoever put Ben in bed had to remember to spray the Right Guard.
What I am trying to illustrate through this experience with Ben is that, as fathers, we must understand that children go through stages of cognitive development in which their ability to think at certain levels is progressive. For me to really believe Ben would accept my abstract reasons for not being afraid would have been as futile as believing a hungry baby will stop crying when told a bottle is being prepared. Ben needed something more apparent to convince him he was safe. The smell of deodorant was tangible, and monsters would not like it.
The French psychologist Jean Piaget offered a model that roughly outlines the cognitive developmental stages that thinking people are capable of, relative to age. The stages he presented are: Sensorimotor, birth to 2; Preoperational, 2 to 7; Concrete Operational, 7 to 11; Formal Operational, 11 and up. The first two stages are relevant to the story about Ben’s bedtime struggle.
A sensorimotor response occurs when our senses cause us to respond to something in our environment. A baby feels hungry and cries. A young child goes near a flame, feels the heat and backs away. Ben saw something scary and responded feeling a sense of fear.
We all possess sensorimotor cognitive functioning, but during the first two years of life, it is the dominant way our minds respond. As a child gets older, like Ben at 5, the ability to think at a higher level than simply responding to sensations, preoperational thinking, or thinking that does not quite make sense or seem logical, is positively spot-on in the mind young child.
To say there are no such things as monsters to a preoperational thinker after they have seen what they believe to be a monster makes no sense to the child. They cannot mentally comprehend the abstract nature of such claims.
In my illustration, Ben needed some way to understand it was safe to go to bed. By offering the positive sensory odor of deodorant, it made sense to his preoperational why of thinking that a monster would not want to come where it smells so good.
It is important that, as fathers, we understand what our children can only mentally process things at varying levels as they grow up. To expect that our reasonable abstract explanations should suffice is foolhardy. We need to recognize their cognitive ability and adapt our responses to them in a way that makes sense to them.
If you think back to your youth, you can probably come up with examples where your thinking was preoperational. One of mine growing during a time when as kids we practiced hiding under our school desks in case there might be a Soviet invasion was, “ …one nation, under guard, with liberty and justice for all!” It made sense to me.