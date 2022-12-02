I hope you and yours had a great Thanksgiving. It was special for me and my family. I always look back and count my blessings. I’m thankful for my family, friends, and I’m also thankful for each of you. All of you are a special part of my world, and I genuinely appreciate you for visiting with me here in the Coastal Point. I look forward to our visits, and this month is no exception. But I can’t help but ask: Where does the time go? Doesn’t it seem like the year flew by? Yet here we are in the midst of the holiday season.
For some of us, the holidays can be a tough time of year emotionally and physically. There is so much to juggle, with shopping, planning, cooking, cleaning, entertaining at get-togethers and all that comes with what seems like a million details that go with holiday preparations. It all adds up to increased stress and demands on our time. To say it’s hard to maintain a healthy balance is an understatement.
So, what’s that got to do with physical therapy? Lots! A big misconception is that physical therapy is for those with injuries or a sudden serious health challenge, such as a heart attack or stroke. That’s just plain wrong. Physical therapy is as much about helping to keep you from having a problem and staying healthy as getting your best outcome after an injury or dramatic health problem. That’s why we’re going to talk about how you can help yourself and your friends and loved ones to stay healthy during the holidays.
The first thing we need to do is get real. It’s easier to maintain the progress you have made in reaching your health goals during the year than regrouping and starting all over. And for those of you who haven’t been able to get on track this year, you want to avoid setting yourself back further.
So, let’s start with one of the toughest challenges: We all know one of the more difficult parts of the holiday season is avoiding weight gain. We also know that our health is tied to our weight, but those gatherings and the special treats perfect for holiday celebrations can be tough to resist. That said, you can do this. I’m not suggesting this is an all-or-nothing situation. It’s not. You don’t have to deny those cravings. You just have to keep reminding yourself moderation is the key, with one additional element: You need to couple watching your eating with an exercise program — and that’s where physical therapy can make a significant difference.
From our conversations here in the Coastal Point, you know how I feel about your staying active. The science and the medical facts make it clear that it is critical. I could go on and on about the wide range of benefits from exercise for health, including everything from your skin health to the many benefits associated with helping maintain your weight to relieving back pain and osteoporosis, but the bottom line is clear: Exercise will deliver important health benefits any time of year. During the holidays, it is that much more of a big deal, and that’s why you have to prioritize your fitness. It doesn’t take up that much time, and it really is that gift to yourself that keeps on giving in many ways.
Talking about it seems to be an annual event. Enough talk. You need to start now, and the best way to do that is by making an appointment to see your doctor to discuss what makes sense for you. Help your doctor get the full picture of your health profile by remembering to bring a list of all your medications and any supplements you might be taking including vitamins. Have you seen any changes in your health recently? Share that with your doctor, too. Talk through any health conditions you have and whether those might be a factor in how you approach exercising. Ask your doctor for any exercise program recommendations.
For many of us of a certain age or with some physical limitations or health issues, you can ask your doctor about whether a program supervised by a physical therapist would work best for you. It gives you a safe environment and guidance on how to perform exercises properly and prevents your overdoing it or injuring yourself in the process.
I have shared with you that some physical therapists offer programs like the ones we have at Tidewater that provide supervised, inexpensive exercise programs based on your particular needs in a small group setting. It’s also great way to expand your social life and have workout buddies who help you stay motivated and committed. And let’s face it, it’s a break from the holiday hustle and bustle that we all can use.
There’s another big benefit to physical therapy and exercise that we need to talk about. It’s the proverbial elephant in the room that people don’t like to talk about. The fact is it’s extremely important that we do. In addition to that holiday stress, for many, depression and anxiety can take its toll. Memories of celebrations past and loved ones and friends no longer with us can trigger the holiday blues and have a deep and serious impact.
When you’re down, it’s not likely you’ll have the motivation or the mindset to go to the gym or even work-out home. That’s where those supervised exercise programs at a physical therapy practice can make a difference. When you are part of a group program, you have both professional support and a group that you are part of that expects you. That commitment can go a long way toward getting you up and going. Those group members typically become friends, and sharing with them is a way to get emotional support. At the same time, exercise is medically proven to improve your mental health.
Exercise serves as a distraction from the anxiety and depression that translate to stressors in your life, which results in reduced muscle tension and cortisol secretion. I know I don’t have to explain the benefits of reducing muscle tension, but you’re probably wondering what cortisol secretion is all about. It matters, because as your body perceives stress, your adrenal glands make and release the hormone cortisol into your bloodstream. It is often called the stress hormone, and it causes an increase in your heart rate and blood pressure. I think you get the picture.
In your group program, because you are in a supervised environment, the distractions that often come with stress and depression are lessened because you have a professional watching out for you, helping you do your exercises and helping you avoid any injuries. In short, it’s a mental and physical win-win.
I know it’s not easy, but I know you can do it. Give yourself the best gift of all this holiday season. Give yourself the gift of health. Wishing you and yours joy, peace and good health.
Bob Cairo is a licensed physical therapist at Tidewater Physical Therapy. He can be reached by calling (302) 537-7260.