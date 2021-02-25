While the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines has generated excitement, skepticism, optimism, frustration and, quite often, mass levels of confusion, let us state our pledge to you, our readers, for the record:
We are committed to relaying whatever current information we have on the subject to you in the most expedient way available to us. Publishing our print edition once a week is a terrific way to reach a lot of people, and we promise to have up-to-the-deadline information in our paper each week, but it does leave some gaps in the information flow.
To that end, we have been posting press releases, informational pieces and bylined stories on this subject to our website and social media outlets as quickly as we can turn them around. The vaccines are a topic of incredible import to many of you, and that makes it incredibly important to us, too.
Check in the site every evening for the latest information. Follow us on social media. And, please, keep reaching out to us with information or narratives you have encountered.
As is often the case, we are in this situation together. And it is our pledge to share accurate information with you as quickly as possible.